© olivier26 dreamstime.com Embedded | January 08, 2018
UltraSoC appoints new Chief Strategy Officer
Aileen Smith has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer, bringing strategic and operational experience to the company.
Before joining UltraSoC, Aileen advised Huawei Technologies on its telecom strategy in her role as Strategic Advisor and Head of Ecosystem Development. Aileen’s career spans software engineering, operations and strategy with a variety of firms including Huawei, TM Forum, Motorola and Alcatel.
"It’s a great time to join such an exciting and dynamic environment,” said Aileen Smith. The UltraSoC team is all very hands-on and passionate about making the company work. This is not a company that wants to stand still. I was particularly drawn to the offer to work alongside Rupert, someone who clearly sees the value in the role of CSO.”
Rupert Baines, UltraSoC CEO, said: “We are excited that Aileen has joined us. UltraSoC is going to benefit significantly from Aileen’s strategic insights and operational experience. I look forward to working closely with Aileen.”
UltraSoC is an independent provider of SoC infrastructure that enables rapid development of embedded systems based on advanced SoC devices. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom.
