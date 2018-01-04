Business | January 04, 2018
Jentech expands with new IGBT modules fab
Taiwan’s Jentech Precision Industrial, which manufactures thermal heat spreaders, will soon start the building of a new manufacturing plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan.
The new facility will focus on the production of water-cooling plates for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) modules which are needed in electric vehicles, according to a report in DigiTimes citing the Jentech’s general manager Chao Yung-chang.
The company has reportedly acquired a location in an industrial zone in Taoyuan – for which it paid some USD 12.84 million – for the construction of the new plant. The new facility will according to the report adopt a forging method rather than metal injection molding, which would reduce production costs.
The company has reportedly acquired a location in an industrial zone in Taoyuan – for which it paid some USD 12.84 million – for the construction of the new plant. The new facility will according to the report adopt a forging method rather than metal injection molding, which would reduce production costs.
Xilinx CEO Moshe Gavrielov to retire Xillinx Inc. announces that its chief executive officer and president Moshe Gavrielov is...
Security puts your device at risk Google’s Project Zero team says it has discovered a set of security flaws that could allow...
Toshiba to increase chip production with new facility Toshiba says that the company is going ahead with a forward-looking plan for a new memory fabrication facility in Kitakami, Iwate prefecture.
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Baidu selects ON Semi image sensors for autonomous driving... ON Semiconductor has joined Baidu’s Apollo Autonomous Driving Platform. Through this...
Another Swedish contract for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, announces that the company has signed a...
Arrow starts the year with an acquisition Arrow Electronics kicked off the new year by signing a definitive agreement to acquire...
ETS-Lindgren's Finland facility awarded ISO certification ETS-Lindgren announced its Eura, Finland facility, previously certified to ISO 9001:2000...
Avnet names new Chief Financial Officer Avnet has named Tom Liguori as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), reporting...
SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging collaborate on IoT innovation partnership SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies...
Anritsu upgrades signal quality analyzer high-speed interface... Anritsu Corporation announces the release of the Variable ISI MU195020A-040/041 option for...
Lear acquires EXO Technologies Lear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based EXO Technologies, a...
Fresenius expects material positive effects from US tax reform Fresenius Medical Care, specialising in dialysis products and services, expects material...
1 MHz bandwidth current sensor ICs with 3600 VRMS isolation Allegro MicroSystems Europe has added a new generation of high bandwidth current sensor...
Quanergy opens automated factory to mass produce LiDAR sensors Quanergy has officially opened its new production factory located in Sunnyvale, California. The facility produces Quanergy’s S3 solid state LiDAR sensor.
Emerson agrees to acquire Cooper-Atkins Emerson has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of temperature management...
OSI Systems receives USD 14 million order OSI Systems has received a USD 14 million award for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems.
KEMET receives defense logistics agency approval for MIL-PRF-32535 'M' and... KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced...
Prysmian to acquire General Cable Prysmian Group has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire General Cable Corp. for USD 30.00 per share in cash.
ProPhotonix has achieved ISO9001:2015 ProPhotonix Limited, a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination...
Samsung with the ‘worlds smallest’ DRAM chip The South Korean company says it has begun mass producing the industry’s first...
Switching & Protecting Electronics in Battery-Powered Systems Battery-powered electronics poses multiple challenges to the power system engineer. At a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments