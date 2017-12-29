© evertiq

​ETS-Lindgren's Finland facility awarded ISO certification

ETS-Lindgren announced its Eura, Finland facility, previously certified to ISO 9001:2000, successfully completed the requirements for compliance with the new ISO 9001:2015.

"We've enjoyed ISO 9001:2000 certification of our Finland facility for many years now. The new ISO 9001:2015 certification, however, is more complicated, including for example, an explicit requirement for risk-based thinking to support and improve the understanding and application of the process approach. This aligns with the greater emphasis in the new certification on achieving desired process results to improve customer satisfaction, something we are committed to at ETS-Lindgren," said JJ Vachoux, Managing Director, Solutions for ETS-Lindgren's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations.



"Our success was contingent upon personnel in all departments recognizing the importance of quality assurance principles. With this certification, our customers may have greater confidence in our product performance, delivery and service," he adds.



The Eura, Finland facility, the manufacturing centerpiece of ETS-Lindgren's operations in Europe, has a dedicated staff of direct employees who perform administration, sales, engineering, project management, installation and service functions. The manufacturing and QA facility produces RF pan-type shielded panels, RF swing and sliding doors, shielded waveguide vents, and RF shielded components.