© evertiq Business | December 29, 2017
ETS-Lindgren's Finland facility awarded ISO certification
ETS-Lindgren announced its Eura, Finland facility, previously certified to ISO 9001:2000, successfully completed the requirements for compliance with the new ISO 9001:2015.
"We've enjoyed ISO 9001:2000 certification of our Finland facility for many years now. The new ISO 9001:2015 certification, however, is more complicated, including for example, an explicit requirement for risk-based thinking to support and improve the understanding and application of the process approach. This aligns with the greater emphasis in the new certification on achieving desired process results to improve customer satisfaction, something we are committed to at ETS-Lindgren," said JJ Vachoux, Managing Director, Solutions for ETS-Lindgren's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations.
"Our success was contingent upon personnel in all departments recognizing the importance of quality assurance principles. With this certification, our customers may have greater confidence in our product performance, delivery and service," he adds.
The Eura, Finland facility, the manufacturing centerpiece of ETS-Lindgren's operations in Europe, has a dedicated staff of direct employees who perform administration, sales, engineering, project management, installation and service functions. The manufacturing and QA facility produces RF pan-type shielded panels, RF swing and sliding doors, shielded waveguide vents, and RF shielded components.
"Our success was contingent upon personnel in all departments recognizing the importance of quality assurance principles. With this certification, our customers may have greater confidence in our product performance, delivery and service," he adds.
The Eura, Finland facility, the manufacturing centerpiece of ETS-Lindgren's operations in Europe, has a dedicated staff of direct employees who perform administration, sales, engineering, project management, installation and service functions. The manufacturing and QA facility produces RF pan-type shielded panels, RF swing and sliding doors, shielded waveguide vents, and RF shielded components.
ETS-Lindgren's Finland facility awarded ISO certification ETS-Lindgren announced its Eura, Finland facility, previously certified to ISO 9001:2000...
Avnet names new Chief Financial Officer Avnet has named Tom Liguori as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), reporting...
SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging collaborate on IoT innovation partnership SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies...
Anritsu upgrades signal quality analyzer high-speed interface... Anritsu Corporation announces the release of the Variable ISI MU195020A-040/041 option for...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Lear acquires EXO Technologies Lear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based EXO Technologies, a...
Fresenius expects material positive effects from US tax reform Fresenius Medical Care, specialising in dialysis products and services, expects material...
1 MHz bandwidth current sensor ICs with 3600 VRMS isolation Allegro MicroSystems Europe has added a new generation of high bandwidth current sensor...
Quanergy opens automated factory to mass produce LiDAR sensors Quanergy has officially opened its new production factory located in Sunnyvale, California. The facility produces Quanergy’s S3 solid state LiDAR sensor.
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Emerson agrees to acquire Cooper-Atkins Emerson has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of temperature management...
OSI Systems receives USD 14 million order OSI Systems has received a USD 14 million award for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems.
KEMET receives defense logistics agency approval for MIL-PRF-32535 'M' and... KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced...
Prysmian to acquire General Cable Prysmian Group has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire General Cable Corp. for USD 30.00 per share in cash.
ProPhotonix has achieved ISO9001:2015 ProPhotonix Limited, a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination...
Samsung with the ‘worlds smallest’ DRAM chip The South Korean company says it has begun mass producing the industry’s first...
Switching & Protecting Electronics in Battery-Powered Systems Battery-powered electronics poses multiple challenges to the power system engineer. At a...
EV Group completes its production capacity expansion EV Group has completed construction and opened a new building at its corporate headquarters in Austria to expand capacity for producing its process equipment.
Intersil to become Renesas Electronics America next year As of January 1, 2018, Intersil Corporation is expected to operate in the market under the...
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have...
Future Electronics and Lumentum sign America’s deal Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum...
CST Global receives government funding for development project Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding...
Valeo expands in Hungary with another investment Valeo Auto-Electric Magyarország continues to expand its manufacturing and R&D complex in Veszprém, Hungary, with a greenfield project.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments