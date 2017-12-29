© Avnet Components | December 29, 2017
Avnet names new Chief Financial Officer
Avnet has named Tom Liguori as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to Bill Amelio, Avnet’s chief executive officer.
Liguori has more than 30 years of finance and operations experience, and comes to Avnet from Advanced Energy Industries, Inc., a product and services provider for semiconductor and industrial power applications, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he has served as CFO for the past two and half years. His start date is January 29, 2018.
Commenting on the new appointment, Amelio said, “Tom’s impressive track record and expertise, combined with his experience helping transform businesses to drive financial growth and shareholder value, made him the ideal choice to be our new CFO. As we continue to build out our unique solutions ecosystem, we are certain Tom’s ability to partner across all levels of the organization will expedite our progress while laying the groundwork for future strategic investments and acquisitions.”
Prior to his position at Advanced Energy, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of MFLEX, a global provider of flexible circuits and assemblies for smartphones and tablets.
Ken Jacobson, Avnet’s controller, has been the interim CFO since August when the company’s CFO made the decision to step down from the position. Jacobson will be part of new CFO Tom Liguori’s staff and will play a key role in helping Liguori transition into his new role at Avnet.
Amelio added, “Ken did a great job these past five months, and is an excellent example of the deep executive bench strength we have here at Avnet. I want to thank him for the outstanding job he did as interim CFO as we made steady progress on our financial commitments under his leadership.”
Commenting on the new appointment, Amelio said, “Tom’s impressive track record and expertise, combined with his experience helping transform businesses to drive financial growth and shareholder value, made him the ideal choice to be our new CFO. As we continue to build out our unique solutions ecosystem, we are certain Tom’s ability to partner across all levels of the organization will expedite our progress while laying the groundwork for future strategic investments and acquisitions.”
Prior to his position at Advanced Energy, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of MFLEX, a global provider of flexible circuits and assemblies for smartphones and tablets.
Ken Jacobson, Avnet’s controller, has been the interim CFO since August when the company’s CFO made the decision to step down from the position. Jacobson will be part of new CFO Tom Liguori’s staff and will play a key role in helping Liguori transition into his new role at Avnet.
Amelio added, “Ken did a great job these past five months, and is an excellent example of the deep executive bench strength we have here at Avnet. I want to thank him for the outstanding job he did as interim CFO as we made steady progress on our financial commitments under his leadership.”
ETS-Lindgren's Finland facility awarded ISO certification ETS-Lindgren announced its Eura, Finland facility, previously certified to ISO 9001:2000...
Avnet names new Chief Financial Officer Avnet has named Tom Liguori as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), reporting...
SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging collaborate on IoT innovation partnership SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies...
Anritsu upgrades signal quality analyzer high-speed interface... Anritsu Corporation announces the release of the Variable ISI MU195020A-040/041 option for...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Lear acquires EXO Technologies Lear has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israel-based EXO Technologies, a...
Fresenius expects material positive effects from US tax reform Fresenius Medical Care, specialising in dialysis products and services, expects material...
1 MHz bandwidth current sensor ICs with 3600 VRMS isolation Allegro MicroSystems Europe has added a new generation of high bandwidth current sensor...
Quanergy opens automated factory to mass produce LiDAR sensors Quanergy has officially opened its new production factory located in Sunnyvale, California. The facility produces Quanergy’s S3 solid state LiDAR sensor.
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Emerson agrees to acquire Cooper-Atkins Emerson has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a manufacturer of temperature management...
OSI Systems receives USD 14 million order OSI Systems has received a USD 14 million award for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems.
KEMET receives defense logistics agency approval for MIL-PRF-32535 'M' and... KEMET Corporation, a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced...
Prysmian to acquire General Cable Prysmian Group has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire General Cable Corp. for USD 30.00 per share in cash.
ProPhotonix has achieved ISO9001:2015 ProPhotonix Limited, a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination...
Samsung with the ‘worlds smallest’ DRAM chip The South Korean company says it has begun mass producing the industry’s first...
Switching & Protecting Electronics in Battery-Powered Systems Battery-powered electronics poses multiple challenges to the power system engineer. At a...
EV Group completes its production capacity expansion EV Group has completed construction and opened a new building at its corporate headquarters in Austria to expand capacity for producing its process equipment.
Intersil to become Renesas Electronics America next year As of January 1, 2018, Intersil Corporation is expected to operate in the market under the...
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have...
Future Electronics and Lumentum sign America’s deal Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum...
CST Global receives government funding for development project Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding...
Valeo expands in Hungary with another investment Valeo Auto-Electric Magyarország continues to expand its manufacturing and R&D complex in Veszprém, Hungary, with a greenfield project.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments