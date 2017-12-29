© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | December 29, 2017
SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging collaborate on IoT innovation partnership
SoftBank and Vayyar Imaging Ltd. have agreed to collaborate in the IoT field. The companies also agreed that SoftBank will be the channel priority partner for Vayyar’s products in the Japan market.
Vayyar Imaging, a player in radio wave 3D imaging, whose technology can see through almost any object or material, is partnering with SoftBank to develop technological solutions for the Japanese market. Together they are developing applications which combine SoftBank’s AI with Vayyar’s sensor technology for use in public transport, construction, and elderly care.
The rise of IoT and AI have compounded to produce opportunities where technologies can be used to create buildings and infrastructure which are safer, more energy efficient and better able to handle large crowds.
Raviv Melamed, co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of Vayyar, said: “We are honored to work on a joint endeavor with SoftBank. A partnership between SoftBank and Vayyar means that we will be collaborating our sensor technology with their AI technology to create cutting-edge innovations.”
Hironobu Tamba, VP Smart IoT division, said: “Vayyar is the global leader of radio wave 3D imaging, and we are excited to be their channel priority partner for the Japanese market. We see great synergy between their sensor technology and the needs of our customers.”
