Quanergy opens automated factory to mass produce LiDAR sensors

Quanergy has officially opened its new production factory located in Sunnyvale, California. The facility produces Quanergy’s S3 solid state LiDAR sensor.

The new facility boasts the latest manufacturing technology and features a high-capacity, fully-automated production line in a clean room environment. The line features semiconductor handling and packaging equipment, including high-precision photonic IC processing tools and a conveyor system connecting the machinery that turns a silicon wafer cassette into finished LiDAR sensors.



The facility also includes calibration and final testing, enabling Quanergy to oversee the entire production process. The manufacturing facility also has the capability to expand to increase capacity based on market demands.



“This manufacturing facility represents our most significant milestone to date in realizing Quanergy’s goal to bring capable, reliable, and affordable electronically-steered solid state LiDAR sensors to mass market,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, founder and CEO of Quanergy.



“We fully expect that these sensors will play an integral role in bringing self-driving vehicles to the road, as the unparalleled solid state reliability and silicon CMOS cost make them only viable sensors for the production of Level 4 and Level 5 (highly and fully automated) passenger vehicles, and will also contribute to groundbreaking applications in industrial automation and security,” Eldada continued.



The patented S3 solid state LiDAR sensor is designed to provide the highest level of performance, reliability, durability and dependability required in safety-critical applications such as autonomous vehicles. Its compact configuration allows the sensor to be concealed within the body of a vehicle or machine without compromising its design aesthetics or aerodynamics.