Molex acquires assets of Triton Manufacturing Company

Interconnect solutions provider Molex says that it has acquired certain assets of Triton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

The acquired Triton business specialises in fabricating flexible power cable assemblies and custom bus bars used in a wide range of current and heat transfer applications, including power transfer devices for computers, industrial electrical power distribution, transportation, aerospace and telecommunications.



“Triton has built a solid reputation providing high quality bus bar solutions to many leading manufacturers,” said Tim Ruff, senior vice president, Molex. “The strategic acquisition of the Triton business complements our extensive portfolio of power products. Together we’ll be able to provide our customers with even higher-value electronic solutions.”



Adequate heat dissipation and electrical performance result in lower risk of electronic device failure. Triton’s custom copper and aluminum, insulated, laminated and flexible bus bars deliver excellent thermal management with consistent and reliable power distribution to varying power loads in control panels, switchgears, inverters, battery systems and other electronics, Molex writes in a press release.



“The Triton team is excited about the new opportunities this transaction brings. Combining our proven bus bars and Molex high power connectors and harnesses will give the combined team the capability to design and manufacture a robust and fully-integrated high-power solution for valued customers,” said Kyle Edwards, president, Triton.