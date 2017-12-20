© Samsung Components | December 20, 2017
Samsung with the ‘worlds smallest’ DRAM chip
The South Korean company says it has begun mass producing the industry’s first 2nd-generation of 10-nanometer class (1y-nm), 8-Gb DDR4 DRAM with improved energy efficiency – as well as the smallest dimensions.
“By developing innovative technologies in DRAM circuit design and process, we have broken through what has been a major barrier for DRAM scalability,” said Gyoyoung Jin, president of Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Through a rapid ramp-up of the 2nd-generation 10nm-class DRAM, we will expand our overall 10nm-class DRAM production more aggressively, in order to accommodate strong market demand and continue to strengthen our business competitiveness.”
The 2nd-generation 10nm-class 8Gb DDR4 features an approximate 30% productivity gain over the company’s 1st–generation 10nm-class 8Gb DDR4. In addition, the new 8Gb DDR4’s performance levels and energy efficiency have been improved about 10 and 15 percent respectively, thanks to the company’s circuit design technology. The new 8Gb DDR4 can operate at 3,600 megabits per second (Mbps) per pin, compared to 3,200 Mbps of the company’s 1x-nm 8Gb DDR4, Samsung says in a statement.
Having completed this development, Samsung is now accelerating its plans for much faster introductions of next-generation DRAM chips and systems, including DDR5, HBM3, LPDDR5 and GDDR6, for use in enterprise servers, mobile devices, supercomputers, HPC systems and high-speed graphics cards.
The 2nd-generation 10nm-class 8Gb DDR4 features an approximate 30% productivity gain over the company’s 1st–generation 10nm-class 8Gb DDR4. In addition, the new 8Gb DDR4’s performance levels and energy efficiency have been improved about 10 and 15 percent respectively, thanks to the company’s circuit design technology. The new 8Gb DDR4 can operate at 3,600 megabits per second (Mbps) per pin, compared to 3,200 Mbps of the company’s 1x-nm 8Gb DDR4, Samsung says in a statement.
Having completed this development, Samsung is now accelerating its plans for much faster introductions of next-generation DRAM chips and systems, including DDR5, HBM3, LPDDR5 and GDDR6, for use in enterprise servers, mobile devices, supercomputers, HPC systems and high-speed graphics cards.
Samsung with the ‘worlds smallest’ DRAM chip The South Korean company says it has begun mass producing the industry’s first...
Switching & Protecting Electronics in Battery-Powered Systems Battery-powered electronics poses multiple challenges to the power system engineer. At a...
EV Group completes its production capacity expansion EV Group has completed construction and opened a new building at its corporate headquarters in Austria to expand capacity for producing its process equipment.
Intersil to become Renesas Electronics America next year As of January 1, 2018, Intersil Corporation is expected to operate in the market under the...
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have...
Future Electronics and Lumentum sign America’s deal Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum...
CST Global receives government funding for development project Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Valeo expands in Hungary with another investment Valeo Auto-Electric Magyarország continues to expand its manufacturing and R&D complex in Veszprém, Hungary, with a greenfield project.
Apple grants Finisar $390 million to boost production The Cupertino company has awarded optical communications component manufacturer, Finisar, USD 390 million to boost production of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers.
AMS Technologies restructures sales activities for continued... AMS Technologies appoints Klaus Maier to the newly-created position of Vice...
SJSemi to buy several memory testers from Adventest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest and Chinese SJ Semiconductor Corp. (a JV company between SMIC and JCET), have signed a volume purchase agreement that calls for the Chinese company to buy numerous T5830...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Toshiba and Western Digital to end chip dispute Toshiba alongside Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) and Western Digital have entered...
Toyota and Panasonic considers joint battery business Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are looking into the feasibility of a...
Switching & Monitoring High Voltage DC Power Supplies up to 1000V DC power supplies in the hundreds of volts are not as uncommon as one might think...
STMicro acquires Embedded-Systems-House Atollic STMicroelectronics has acquired software-development tools specialist Atollic.
Innovative Metcal CV-5200 Soldering Station Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is pleased to announce the addition of the Metcal CV-5200...
Arrow expands with new office in Poland Electronics component distributor, Arrow Electronics, is expanding its presence in Poland...
Elliott believes NXP is worth more than Qualcomm is paying Investor Elliott Management Corp says it believes NXP Semiconductors is worth about 23% more than the USD 110 offered by Qualcomm.
Avnet opens design centre in San Jose In late November, Avnet opened its first Design Centre of Excellence in the Americas...
Audi relies on Infineon to make the A8 autonomous Infineon supplies key components for the Audi A8, the world’s first series production...
Taoglas opens office in Shenzhen to meet growing demand To support growing demand for its antenna solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, Taoglas is...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments