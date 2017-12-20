© EV Group

EV Group completes its production capacity expansion

EV Group has completed construction and opened a new building at its corporate headquarters in Austria to expand capacity for producing its process equipment.

The building – which is part of a EUR 20 million investment – allows for a significant expansion of warehouse space and provides more than 50% additional test room space for the final assembly of EVG's systems, as well as technical source inspection of the systems by its customers.



The new test rooms at the headquarters provide additional space for the final assembly of its high-precision systems, as well as technical source inspection by its customers along with EVG specialists.



"EVG operates in highly dynamic markets, where we always strive to provide our customers with the latest technologies to realize their product ideas with the shortest possible time to market--true to EVG's Triple-i philosophy of invent-innovate-implement," stated Dr. Werner Thallner, executive operations and financial director at EV Group. "Our headquarters expansion helps ensure that we continue to deliver on this pledge to our customers. I'm pleased to say that we completed this expansion in record time too, and we already have plans for additional capacity expansion in preparation for future growth."



Several EVG systems have already been moved to the new facility for final assembly, software installation and initial set-up in order to make more room available for fulfilling additional system orders.