© Rutronik Components | December 19, 2017
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide
Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have entered into a distribution agreement. From now on, customers will be able to obtain the products manufactured by the expert in heat sinks and cases from Rutronik.
Fischer Elektronik is an expert in the manufacturing of extruded heat sinks, heat sinks for processors and LEDs, board level heat sinks, cooling aggregates, accessories for electronic components, cases, 19-inch construction systems, sockets, PCB connectors and accessories, IDC connectors, D-Sub connectors, brackets, and optoelectronics.
The target markets for the manufacturer's products are industrial and automotive applications, medical technology, measurement and control technology, and LED lighting technology. Fischer Elektronik is based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, and exports more than 35% of its products.
"In Rutronik, we have been able to secure a major distribution partner with market experience. In turn, by working alongside Fischer Elektronik, Rutronik has added a very well-known brand in the field of electromechanical components to its program. We are convinced that this cooperation will be a success," says Patrick. W. Fischer, owner-manager of Fischer Elektronik.
Günter Wolfensberger, Product Marketing Director at Rutronik, explains: "The market situation is very positive thanks to the high international profile of Fischer Elektronik. Today's rapid development of electronic components - featuring ever increasing power density combined with smaller packing density - demands a dynamic and efficient approach to selecting suitable heat dissipation concepts, cases, and connectors. Fischer's product portfolio is the largest standard program in the industry and offers innovative standard products as well as customer-specific solutions that help developers to master these challenges when combined with the company's long-standing experience as market leader."
The target markets for the manufacturer's products are industrial and automotive applications, medical technology, measurement and control technology, and LED lighting technology. Fischer Elektronik is based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, and exports more than 35% of its products.
"In Rutronik, we have been able to secure a major distribution partner with market experience. In turn, by working alongside Fischer Elektronik, Rutronik has added a very well-known brand in the field of electromechanical components to its program. We are convinced that this cooperation will be a success," says Patrick. W. Fischer, owner-manager of Fischer Elektronik.
Günter Wolfensberger, Product Marketing Director at Rutronik, explains: "The market situation is very positive thanks to the high international profile of Fischer Elektronik. Today's rapid development of electronic components - featuring ever increasing power density combined with smaller packing density - demands a dynamic and efficient approach to selecting suitable heat dissipation concepts, cases, and connectors. Fischer's product portfolio is the largest standard program in the industry and offers innovative standard products as well as customer-specific solutions that help developers to master these challenges when combined with the company's long-standing experience as market leader."
Intersil to become Renesas Electronics America next year As of January 1, 2018, Intersil Corporation is expected to operate in the market under the...
Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have...
Future Electronics and Lumentum sign America’s deal Future Electronics has signed an America’s distribution agreement with Lumentum...
CST Global receives government funding for development project Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding...
Valeo expands in Hungary with another investment Valeo Auto-Electric Magyarország continues to expand its manufacturing and R&D complex in Veszprém, Hungary, with a greenfield project.
Apple grants Finisar $390 million to boost production The Cupertino company has awarded optical communications component manufacturer, Finisar, USD 390 million to boost production of vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers.
AMS Technologies restructures sales activities for continued... AMS Technologies appoints Klaus Maier to the newly-created position of Vice...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
SJSemi to buy several memory testers from Adventest Semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest and Chinese SJ Semiconductor Corp. (a JV company between SMIC and JCET), have signed a volume purchase agreement that calls for the Chinese company to buy numerous T5830...
Toshiba and Western Digital to end chip dispute Toshiba alongside Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) and Western Digital have entered...
Toyota and Panasonic considers joint battery business Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are looking into the feasibility of a...
Sponsored content by Mouser EelectronicsBourns MF-USML Series PPTC Resettable Fuses The resettable Fuses offer maximum operating current from 1.75A to 7.0A and resistance values starting at 13.5mΩ. Typical applications for these products include port protection, wearable devices, and battery protection.
Switching & Monitoring High Voltage DC Power Supplies up to 1000V DC power supplies in the hundreds of volts are not as uncommon as one might think...
STMicro acquires Embedded-Systems-House Atollic STMicroelectronics has acquired software-development tools specialist Atollic.
Innovative Metcal CV-5200 Soldering Station Ellsworth Adhesives Europe is pleased to announce the addition of the Metcal CV-5200...
Arrow expands with new office in Poland Electronics component distributor, Arrow Electronics, is expanding its presence in Poland...
Elliott believes NXP is worth more than Qualcomm is paying Investor Elliott Management Corp says it believes NXP Semiconductors is worth about 23% more than the USD 110 offered by Qualcomm.
Avnet opens design centre in San Jose In late November, Avnet opened its first Design Centre of Excellence in the Americas...
Audi relies on Infineon to make the A8 autonomous Infineon supplies key components for the Audi A8, the world’s first series production...
Taoglas opens office in Shenzhen to meet growing demand To support growing demand for its antenna solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, Taoglas is...
3M to sell its Communication Markets Division 3M says that it has entered into agreements related to the sale of substantially all of its...
Gigajot licenses binary pixel technology from Rambus Dartmouth College-based startup Gigajot Technology has licensed Rambus Binary Pixel...
Globalfoundries teams up with Ayar Labs Globalfoundries and Ayar Labs, a startup bringing optical input/output (I/O) to silicon...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments