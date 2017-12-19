© Rutronik

Rutronik and Fischer Elektronik to cooperate worldwide

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Fischer Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG have entered into a distribution agreement. From now on, customers will be able to obtain the products manufactured by the expert in heat sinks and cases from Rutronik.

Fischer Elektronik is an expert in the manufacturing of extruded heat sinks, heat sinks for processors and LEDs, board level heat sinks, cooling aggregates, accessories for electronic components, cases, 19-inch construction systems, sockets, PCB connectors and accessories, IDC connectors, D-Sub connectors, brackets, and optoelectronics.



The target markets for the manufacturer's products are industrial and automotive applications, medical technology, measurement and control technology, and LED lighting technology. Fischer Elektronik is based in Lüdenscheid, Germany, and exports more than 35% of its products.



"In Rutronik, we have been able to secure a major distribution partner with market experience. In turn, by working alongside Fischer Elektronik, Rutronik has added a very well-known brand in the field of electromechanical components to its program. We are convinced that this cooperation will be a success," says Patrick. W. Fischer, owner-manager of Fischer Elektronik.



Günter Wolfensberger, Product Marketing Director at Rutronik, explains: "The market situation is very positive thanks to the high international profile of Fischer Elektronik. Today's rapid development of electronic components - featuring ever increasing power density combined with smaller packing density - demands a dynamic and efficient approach to selecting suitable heat dissipation concepts, cases, and connectors. Fischer's product portfolio is the largest standard program in the industry and offers innovative standard products as well as customer-specific solutions that help developers to master these challenges when combined with the company's long-standing experience as market leader."