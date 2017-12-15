© lavitreiu dreamstime.com Business | December 15, 2017
CST Global receives government funding for development project
Sivers IMA Holding announces that CST Global (CST), a subsidiary of Sivers IMA Holding, has received GBP 108'000 from the British government to lead the “High performance wireless to photonic interfaces for 60 GHz Radio-Over-Fiber applications” project.
Dr. Horacio Canto, Research Engineer at CST, will manage the “Wi Phi” project, as it has become known, alongside with commercial partner Optocap Ltd. and academic partner, the University of Glasgow.
The Wi Phi project has received in total over GBP 285'000 of government funding, through Innovate UK, of which CST has received GBP 108'000. It runs throughout 2018.
“This is yet another project to establish the combination of optical device and millimeter wave-based technology to offer multi-gigabit, wireless transmission for fiber networks. The wireless-optoelectronic technology that we are developing targets V-band frequencies in the millimeter wave spectrum at 60 GHz, one of the designated 5G network bands for telecommunication infrastructures”, Horacio Canto explains the project.
The data rates possible with this technology exceed 7Gb per second, which is several times larger than those of currently available technologies. The technology benefits from low-latency; increased transmission speed; immunity from interference; enhanced security; and a reduction in component count and antenna size. Ultimately, this enables a cost reduction for communication links with point-to-point configuration.
“We are pleased that CST once again is trusted by the British government to manage an important technology development project, and especially since this “Wi Phi” project relates to our joint long term strategic goal to offer the best wireless and fiber based broadband solutions to the market. This confirms the strong position of CST and Sivers IMA in the development of next generation broadband networks”, comments Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA Holding.
