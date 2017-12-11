© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Dialog & Richtek partner for Chinese smartphone and tablet market

Dialog Semiconductor is partnering with Richtek Technology Corporation, a provider of high-performance power management, analog and mixed-signal products.

With this collaboration, the two companies will develop and commercialise differentiated power management system solutions for the high-volume, highgrowth consumer market in China, including ICs for smartphones and tablets.



“Dialog’s highly integrated power management technologies dovetail well with Richtek’s substantial product portfolio and channel strength in Asia,” said Dr. Luke Hsieh, Richtek’s President and CEO. “This partnership will enable our two companies to develop industryleading, attractively priced products for the rapidly growing consumer electronics market in China.”



“We welcome Richtek as a partner,” said Dr. Jalal Bagherli, CEO at Dialog Semiconductor. “The complementary nature of our solutions will position both companies at the forefront of the industry in terms of integration, performance and time to market. With more than 500 million smartphones projected to be manufactured by local manufacturers in China in 2014, the partnership represents an excellent growth opportunity for both companies.”