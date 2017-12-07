© aveillant

Thales acquires Aveillant

French defence and security company Thales has acquired Aveillant Ltd, a Cambridge (UK) based start-up company, specialising in holographic radar technology.

Holographic radars perform very differently to standard surveillance techniques by establishing a permanent and complete picture of the total air space volume. This technique is adapted to the growing drone market, enabling the detection, tracking and classification of very small, moving targets such as UAVs. The holographic radar is a software defined staring radar, based upon a modular and scalable hardware platform.



David Crisp, CEO of Aveillant, added: “We are delighted to join a worldwide group the size of Thales, which will provide Aveillant with the resources and backing that is needed to accelerate its growth potential.”



“Our customers are increasingly faced with significant challenges to ensure the protection of large infrastructures, critical sites and airports. Aveillant’s holographic radar technology will provide a key building block for integrated solutions to provide this type of protection”, commented Serge Adrian, Senior Vice President for surface radar activities, Thales.