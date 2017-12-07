© vladek dreamstime.com Components | December 07, 2017
Veeco's MOCVD system shipped to China for LED production
Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) systems from Focus Lightings Tech.
The MOCVD systems will be shipped to Focus Lightings' Suzhou, China manufacturing facility for the production of high-volume light emitting diodes (LEDs) for general lighting and display applications.
"Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system continues their longstanding reputation of offering significant performance, advantages and exceptional process efficiency compared to the competition. Adding these systems to our manufacturing facility and utilizing Veeco's unique process know-how will provide us with a major competitive advantage," said Mr. Pan Huarong, Chairman of Focus Lightings Tech Co Ltd.
"We are pleased Focus Lightings chose our latest MOCVD platform for their production ramp plans, adding to their existing install base of Veeco systems. The EPIK 868 was designed for the China market enabling greater productivity and even lower cost of ownership on a reliable and leading-edge MOCVD platform. We have received terrific feedback from customers regarding the new platform and we look forward to supporting Focus Lightings' growth plans," said Peo Hansson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations.
"Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system continues their longstanding reputation of offering significant performance, advantages and exceptional process efficiency compared to the competition. Adding these systems to our manufacturing facility and utilizing Veeco's unique process know-how will provide us with a major competitive advantage," said Mr. Pan Huarong, Chairman of Focus Lightings Tech Co Ltd.
"We are pleased Focus Lightings chose our latest MOCVD platform for their production ramp plans, adding to their existing install base of Veeco systems. The EPIK 868 was designed for the China market enabling greater productivity and even lower cost of ownership on a reliable and leading-edge MOCVD platform. We have received terrific feedback from customers regarding the new platform and we look forward to supporting Focus Lightings' growth plans," said Peo Hansson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations.
GE Power to loose 12'000 jobs GE Power plans to reduce its global headcount by approximately 12,000 positions...
Thales acquires Aveillant French defence and security company Thales has acquired Aveillant Ltd, a Cambridge (UK)...
Veeco's MOCVD system shipped to China for LED production Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 Gallium Nitride (GaN)...
Smiths growing in China with new Interconnect facility Smiths Group Chief Executive Andy Reynolds Smith opened a new Interconnect site in Suzhou...
A short history of hybrid & module technology Why it continues as a packaging technology of choice for high reliability applications.
Nidec acquires driveXpert GmbH Nidec Motors & Actuators (Germany) GmbH has acquired driveXpert GmbH, specialised in...
Significant progress towards achieving large-capacity Flash... Renesas Electronics achieves large-scale memory operation in fin-shaped MONOS Flash...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
PARC to partner with Blue Origin to accelerate space R&D PARC, a Xerox company, has entered into a partnership with Blue Origin to enhance...
RFMW’s 5GHz WiFi FEM rejects 2.4GHz RFMW, Ltd. announces design and sales support for the Qorvo QPF4518, 5.150 to 5.925GHz...
Dialog Semi acquires LED backlight technology from ams AG Dialog Semiconductor has purchased ams AG’s LED backlight technology and...
Arrow adds RushUp product accelerators to EMEA IoT portfolio Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Italian company RushUp to distribute its IoT...
Private investment firm acquires Astrodyne TDI The designer and manufacturer of power solutions says it has been acquired by Tinicum, L.P....
Qualcomm responds to Broadcom’s tactics Qualcomm believes that this action is a blatant attempt to seize control of the Qualcomm...
Broadcom's new approach – unveils challenge to Qualcomm's board Broadcom says it has notified Qualcomm of its intention to nominate a slate of 11 independent individuals whim which Qualcomm stockholders can vote on to replace the company’s current board of directors.
Dialog Semi: ‘We’re still supplying Apple’ Dialog Semiconductor confirms that it continues to supply Apple Inc., its largest customer, with...
Layoffs awaits at Brocade following Broadcom’s takeover Broadcom intend to lay off 308 Brocade employees at three locations in San Jose following...
IQD Frequency Products becomes part of the Würth eiSos IQD Frequency Products Ltd., based in Crewkerne (UK) and IQD Frequency Products Inc....
Chinese wafer foundry chooses SPTS equipment for new line SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company and supplier of wafer processing solutions, has won...
Data Respons acquires EPOS CAT in Germany Embedded specialist, Data Respons ASA, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of...
Rutronik and Isocom conclude distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Isocom Components have concluded a...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments