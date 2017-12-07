© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Nidec acquires driveXpert GmbH

Nidec Motors & Actuators (Germany) GmbH has acquired driveXpert GmbH, specialised in design and development of hardware and software for automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) from its shareholders on November 30, 2017.

As a result of the Transaction, driveXpert GmbH became a consolidated subsidiary of Nidec.



Nidec places importance on the market for automotive ECUs and electric motors, which is expected to grow to the extent of doubling from JPY 2.8 trillion in 2016 to JPY 6 trillion by 2030 as electrification of in-vehicle parts accelerates. Nidec currently supplies high-performance brushless DC motors to a variety of automotive applications such as electric power steering systems, engine cooling fans, electric oil/water pumps, etc.



driveXpert has the high technical capability in designing ECUs for foregoing applications. The acquisition should enable the combination of Nidec’s high-performance motors and driveXpert’s high precision ECUs, a press release states. Given today’s automotive industry moving fast toward EV/PHV platform, the industry is putting a growing premium on hardware and software design that achieves unprecedented levels of safety, environmental performance and driving comfort.



driveXpert is located near the Ilmenau University of Technology and engaged in high-level electrical engineering research and education. It currently conducts joint research with the university.