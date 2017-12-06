© cookelma dreamstime.com Business | December 06, 2017
PARC to partner with Blue Origin to accelerate space R&D
PARC, a Xerox company, has entered into a partnership with Blue Origin to enhance awareness and interest in the possibilities made possible by conducting R&D in space.
The partnership will leverage PARC’s expertise in technology innovation and Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket, New Shepard, to make a push in four areas of technology R&D: advanced manufacturing, energy systems, human-machine interaction, and predictive analytics.
“This is an exciting partnership at an exciting time,” said Austin Pugh, Senior Director of Global Business Development at PARC. “We look forward to working with Blue Origin’s world class team of scientists and engineers on gaining new insights from performing R&D in space. When a truly multi-disciplinary team of scientists come together to think about how to tackle big challenges, the possibilities are endless.”
The two will work together in “Accelerating Research in Space” (ARIS) to market joint R&D opportunities to PARC’s partners and government agencies. The ultimate goal is to include an advanced technology R&D experiment on one of Blue Origin’s upcoming suborbital flights.
“PARC’s history of innovation makes them a fantastic partner for Blue Origin’s vision of opening the space frontier to new technologies, new science, and new people,” said Erika Wagner, Blue Origin’s Business Development Manager. “We look forward to adding space access to PARC’s toolbox of R&D capabilities.”
PARC will establish an ARIS working group to focus on generating new technology concepts. Together, the multidisciplinary group of scientists will build an understanding of commercial space Payload Lockers and begin scoping potential experiments to bring new understandings about how technologies behave in space, as well as how they may enable future generations of advanced space systems.
