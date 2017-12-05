© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Dialog Semi acquires LED backlight technology from ams AG

Dialog Semiconductor has purchased ams AG’s LED backlight technology and product portfolio.

As part of the transaction, Dialog has also acquired specific ams intellectual property rights. The acquired LED backlight products are already in volume production with Asia Pacific TV manufacturers. The transaction is closed and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



“Dialog continues to execute on its strategy of strengthening its technology leadership in advanced mixed-signal technologies with this acquisition from ams, our second to close in the last weeks,” said Jalal Bagherli, CEO at Dialog. “We are excited about the prospects of creating new products that will provide our customers with next generation, higher quality display solutions for the consumer and automotive markets.”



Large panel displays are transitioning from the traditional edge-lit configuration to multi-segment direct backlighting to provide significant performance improvements, including higher dynamic range and longer lifetime. With the combination of Dialog’s AnyMode LED technology (which enhances the display contrast ratio, enables faster image fadeout and reduces motion blur) and ams’ LED driver assets the company aims to better serve customers in high value display applications.