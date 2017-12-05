© Arrow Electronics

Arrow adds RushUp product accelerators to EMEA IoT portfolio

Arrow Electronics has signed an agreement with Italian company RushUp to distribute its IoT product accelerators throughout EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

RushUp’s product accelerators enable small-to-medium size enterprises, developers and makers to get their product from idea to prototype and then straight into production using the same underlying hardware and firmware.



The RushUp portfolio consists of the KITRA and JAM product families, which utilise semiconductor technology from Samsung and STMicroelectronics, respectively.



There are three KITRA products based on Samsung’s ARTIK IoT platform. These can form the basis of a variety of end nodes and gateways, offering a choice of ARM Cortex processors; wired and wireless interfaces including Wi-Fi, Zigbee, LoRa, Sigfox and Bluetooth; MEMS sensors in an all-in-one small form factor; and supporting operating system and cloud interface software.



The JAM family of boards includes Cloud-JAM and Cloud-JAM L4, which are the production-grade versions of the STM32 Nucleo function packs made up of STM32 Nucleo boards, sensors shield, NFC shield and Wi-Fi shield. JAM boards are plug-and-play with the Nucleo development and expansion board system, which means that customers that have built a prototype with the STM32 ODE system can easily go to market with the product accelerator.



Christian Raineri, founder and CEO of RushUP, commented: “Arrow’s extensive relationships with SMEs and the maker community makes it perfect for RushUP. We look forward to working closely together.”



Amir Sherman, ‎director of engineering solutions & embedded technology for EMEA at Arrow Electronics, said: “RushUp product accelerators provide the boost that many developers and entrepreneurs need to get their ideas into full production quickly based on tried and tested underlying hardware and software. We welcome RushUp into the Arrow supplier family.”