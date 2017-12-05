© pichetw dreamstime.com

Private investment firm acquires Astrodyne TDI

The designer and manufacturer of power solutions says it has been acquired by Tinicum, L.P., and affiliated funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated (“Tinicum”).

Astrodyne TDI’s products include power supplies and electromagnetic interference filters for use in industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, medical, defense, aerospace, and other end markets. The company has engineering and manufacturing centers in the USA and China.



The company’s power solutions are used in a variety of demanding product applications, among others in semiconductor manufacturing and testing equipment as well as industrial control systems,.



“We specialize in collaborating with our customers to develop solutions that satisfy their specific needs in power conversion and EMI filtering,” said Jeff Beck, CEO, AstrodyneTDI. “Tinicum’s ownership will enable us to expand our company’s resources globally and accelerate the development of new products, allowing us to better serve the needs of our customers.”



“Significant engineering resources are required to design and produce the power solutions that Astrodyne TDI provides to its customers,” said Michael Donner, a partner at Tinicum. “We are long-term business owners, and we look forward to supporting Astrodyne TDI’s growth as it develops stronger partnerships with its customers and expands its business to serve new applications and markets.”