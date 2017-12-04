Nokia and BlackBerry's payment dispute is settled

The International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration has ruled in favour of Nokia in a contract dispute with BlackBerry.

The decision confirms that BlackBerry had failed to make certain payments to Nokia under a patent license agreement between the parties.



A significant portion of the amount awarded has already been recognised by Nokia in its financials for previous periods. Nokia will follow its existing practices for disclosing patent licensing related results in its quarterly financial reports. Nokia continues to believe that BlackBerry's unrelated claims of patent infringement by Nokia are without merit, the company states in a press update.