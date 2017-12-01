© Rutronik

Rutronik and Isocom conclude distribution agreement

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Isocom Components have concluded a distribution agreement. It covers the entire product portfolio of the British expert for optocouplers and optoswitches and is valid worldwide.

“Rutronik is the ideal partner for Isocom due to its global sales network and standardized infrastructure,” claims Justin Elvin, Managing Director at Isocom. “Our customers can now benefit from extensive experience in the opto industry and the technical know-how of the Rutronik FAEs (Field Application Engineers).”



“The cost-effective solutions from Isocom enhance our product portfolio and strengthen the optocoupler sector. The cooperation allows us to offer our customers even more choice to meet their specific demands,” explains Reza Maghdounieh, Senior Marketing Manager Purchasing and Line Management at Rutronik. Photo: Massimo Guarnieri, Senior Marketing Manager Opto (Rutronik), Justin Elvin, Managing Director (Isocom) and Reza Maghdounieh, Senior Marketing Manager Purchasing and Line Management (Rutronik) (from left).