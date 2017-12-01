Maintenance-free uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) from Panduit

© Panduit

Panduit, the world-class developer and provider of network infrastructure solutions for a Connected World, has launched a new Industrial Network Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) in Europe.

The product uses ultracapacitor technology instead of batteries, eliminating the number one cause of conventional UPS failures. This lowers the risk of downtime from battery failures by 39% to keep key equipment in facilities operating at full capacity. The no battery design also makes the device completely maintenance-free for up to 20 years, providing two times greater ROI and 50-70% lower cost of ownership than an ordinary UPS.



The Industrial Network UPS is powered by a 24VDC (nominal) input and provides 24VDC (nominal) output at 100 Watts (maximum) for a duration of 2.1 minutes (minimum). A network interface enables remote monitoring of device health through Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP v1/v2c/v3). The remote device management uses standard web browsers and is compatible with FactoryTalk. A DIN Rail width of 80mm saves valuable panel space, and the compact, single-unit design of the product allows for easy and quick integration into control and equipment panels.



Panduit’s Industrial Network UPS has been designed to provide uninterrupted power for critical applications including managed network switches, micro PLCs, and HMIs deployed on the factory floor. Thanks to a wide operating temperature range of -40ºC to +60ºC the device is suitable for use in extremely low temperature environments as well as elevated temperatures without loss of performance or reduced life.



