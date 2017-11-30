© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Didier Boursier to head up Alliance Memory regional sales in France

Alliance Memory has appointed Didier Boursier as the company's first regional sales manager for France.

Currently, Alliance Memory has its highest market share in Europe, and actively supports over 500 customers in the French memory market.



"Didier is incredibly well-connected in France and throughout Continental Europe, and his experience spans both the chip supplier and channel partner sides of the business," Ms. Macedo said. "We couldn't ask for someone better suited to carry out Alliance Memory's goals of increased design wins and OEM penetration on the one hand, and strengthening relations with our key partners — including Future Electronics, Rutronik Electronics, Avnet EMEA, Digi-Key, and Mouser — on the other."



"Alliance Memory offers a totally unique value proposition for customers in France and beyond who need an absolutely reliable source of critical memory components," Mr. Boursier said. "I've come to know this company and its capabilities very well, and I am excited to now devote myself full time to growing Alliance Memory's business in the French market and beyond."