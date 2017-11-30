© renesas Products | November 30, 2017
Renesas accelerates industrial ethernet application development with RZ/N1 solution kit
Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, announced the availability of the new RZ/N1 microprocessor (MPU) Solution Kit designed to support various industrial network applications including programmable logic controllers (PLCs), intelligent network switches, gateways, operator terminals and remote I/O solutions.
This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The new RZ/N1 Solution Kit is a complete development package that includes the hardware and software to enable faster prototyping of leading industrial Ethernet protocols such as EtherCAT®, EtherNet/IP™, ETHERNET Powerlink®, PROFINET®, Sercos®, and CANopen®, thereby accelerating development and saving up to six months of industrial network protocol integration into customers’ applications.
The new kit includes a CPU development board based on the RZ/N1S MPU. In addition, a comprehensive software package is included with all the drivers and middleware, sample protocol stacks, U-Boot and Linux®-based BSP, a unique inter-processor communication software, and even a user-friendly PinMuxing tool that can generate C-code header files that removes the complexity of pin configuration. The various software and sample code provides customers with a complete set of tools and frameworks to build their own application without any additional up-front costs or complexity.
Key features of the new RZ/N1 Solution Kit
The enhanced RZ/N1 Solution Kit for the RZ/N1D and RZ/N1S Groups of MPUs are available now through Renesas Electronics and representative distributor partners. The solution kit for the RZ/N1L is scheduled to be available in 1H 2018. The kit includes a variety of sample applications, development tools, drivers as well as evaluation versions of the protocol stacks for faster prototyping and integration.
The new kit includes a CPU development board based on the RZ/N1S MPU. In addition, a comprehensive software package is included with all the drivers and middleware, sample protocol stacks, U-Boot and Linux®-based BSP, a unique inter-processor communication software, and even a user-friendly PinMuxing tool that can generate C-code header files that removes the complexity of pin configuration. The various software and sample code provides customers with a complete set of tools and frameworks to build their own application without any additional up-front costs or complexity.
Key features of the new RZ/N1 Solution Kit
- Enhanced operating system flexibility: Developers can now evaluate using the operating system (OS) ThreadX® for the applications subsystem, in addition to Linux that is already supported by the RZ/N1. This enables system developers to choose an OS depending on their specific application requirements. Both OS options support the leading industrial Ethernet protocols that have been implemented on RZ/N1. Linux: A widely used OS with a very large knowledge base community. For Yocto based Linux development, Renesas provides the respective Yocto recipes to build the Linux, U-Boot and root file system. Using Qt abstracted set of APIs, GUI applications can also be developed and ported to different targets. ThreadX: Renesas provides a sample reference port of Express Logic’s X-Ware IoT platform powered by ThreadX on the application subsystem. ThreadX is designed specifically for deeply embedded, real-time, and IoT applications. It provides advanced scheduling, communication, synchronization, timer, memory management, and interrupt management facilities.
- Enables PLC programming compatible with IEC 61131-3 by CODESYS®: The new solution kit allows evaluation of CODESYS®, a leading hardware independent IEC 61131-3 development system for programming and creating programmable logic controller (PLC) applications. Among others it supports Industrial Ethernet master stacks for EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, Sercos, CANOpen and PROFINET. Furthermore, the embedded LCD controller featured in the RZ/N1D makes great use of the CODESYS® target visualization tool, enabling product development with graphical visualization screens. Having CODESYS support enables the device to be either a protocol slave device but also as a master, which highlights the flexibility of the RZ/N1 Group MPUs.
The enhanced RZ/N1 Solution Kit for the RZ/N1D and RZ/N1S Groups of MPUs are available now through Renesas Electronics and representative distributor partners. The solution kit for the RZ/N1L is scheduled to be available in 1H 2018. The kit includes a variety of sample applications, development tools, drivers as well as evaluation versions of the protocol stacks for faster prototyping and integration.
OKI Sensor Device in now officially a part of Standex-Meder After a twenty year long partnership the manufacturer of sensors and magnetic components, Standex-Meder Electronics, has officially acquired the manufacturer of reed switches, OKI Sensor Device Corporation.
New contract for Comtech from major space contractor Comtech Telecommunications' Command & Control Technologies group, which is...
Renesas accelerates industrial ethernet application development... Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions...
TDK-Micronas adds matronic as local distribution partner TDK-Micronas GmbH, a TDK subsidiary, has entered into a distribution agreement with...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Teledyne e2v expands in Asia with new office in Hong Kong Teledyne e2v has relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to a brand new facility in the Hong...
Samsung with 2nd-gen 10nm FinFET process in place Samsung Electronics says that its Foundry Business has commenced mass production of...
TTTech to collaborate with Intel TTTEch says it will collaborate with Intel to develop FPGA-based TSN solution for...
Delphi closes acquisition of nuTonomy Delphi Automotive, soon to be Aptiv, has closed its acquisition of nuTonomy, a developer of...
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security...
Melexis expands temperature sensor portfolio with miniature... Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces a new...
BMW Group invests €200 million in battery cell production The German automotive group continues to focus on the implementation of its electro-mobility strategy, with the company concentrating all its technological expertise relating to battery cells at a new competence centre.
America II with a new owner Electronics component distributor, America II Group, has as of now a new owner, as...
Osram’s new LED chip factory goes into operation in Kulim In November 2015, as part of its Diamond innovation and growth initiative, Osram announced plans to build the new LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia, and to have it up and running by the end of 2017.
Fingerprint cards comments on media speculation During Thursday morning several articles in Swedish media suggested that...
Heraeus and Mozaik sign global licensing agreement Heraeus Electronics will license a range of Mozaik’s photoimageable thick film paste...
Kathrein receives major order in the vehicle networking field Kathrein has received the first series production order for Car2X technology (DSRC). The...
Antitrust: Commission fines five car safety equipment suppliers The European Commission has fined Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and Marutaka a...
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond...
Hella opens new JV plant in China Beijing HELLA-BHAP Automotive Lighting, a joint venture between Hella and Beijing HAINACHUAN...
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments