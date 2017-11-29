© evertiq

TDK-Micronas adds matronic as local distribution partner

TDK-Micronas GmbH, a TDK subsidiary, has entered into a distribution agreement with matronic GmbH & Co. Vertriebs KG for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

With this new contract, matronic will distribute the entire TDK-Micronas product portfolio comprising Hall-effect sensors and embedded motor controllers to customers in the German-speaking area.



“We are excited to partner with matronic as one of our local distributors. The company has built a leading position in the German-speaking area with excellent technical support capabilities and strong customers' relationship," says Bernhard Huber, Vice President Sales and Industrial at TDK-Micronas. “matronic is the right distributor for TDK-Micronas to design-in our products in highly demanding applications.”



“TDK-Micronas products are well known all over the world and are proved in numerous challenging applications within the Automotive and Industrial markets. We are pleased to expand our line card by these high quality products to offer to our valued customers” says Arthur Eberle, Managing Director at matronic. “With high quality, certain delivery services and customer-friendly concepts we are looking forward for mutual growth potential.