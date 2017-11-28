© Infineon Technologies Products | November 28, 2017
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents
The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security solutions. Security chips in "Coil-on-Module" (CoM) packages offer significant advantages here.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Infineon Technologies AG is now expanding its internationally proven CoM portfolio with a complete solution for contactless ID documents. The new SLC52 security chip is now available, integrated with the card antenna into a polycarbonate monoblock inlay (Inlam).
Conventional chip packages are welded, soldered or glued to the card antenna. With the CoM package, however, the chip module communicates with the card antenna by radio frequency (RF). The complex mechanical design is no longer necessary, the card itself becomes more robust and production costs are reduced.
CoM packages are already used for numerous payment and eID cards, which function both contact-based and contactless (dual interface). Yet, CoM technology also offers significant advantages for purely contactless eID cards and passports:
However, multi-application cards require more storage capacity and special security structures when it comes to the chip solution. Infineon's SLC52 security chip is particularly powerful and versatile with up to 700 KB of memory, Integrity Guard and an advanced chip architecture. It thus forms the solid foundation of the new and complete contactless card solution. Further information is available at: www.infineon.com/CoM
For more than 25 years, Infineon has been developing and manufacturing chip-based security solutions for payment cards, Government ID applications and the Internet of Things. With a share of 24.8 per cent in 2016, Infineon is again the number 1 in the market for microcontroller-based smart card ICs (IHS Markit, Technology Group, „Smart Cards Semiconductors Report“, July 2017).
Conventional chip packages are welded, soldered or glued to the card antenna. With the CoM package, however, the chip module communicates with the card antenna by radio frequency (RF). The complex mechanical design is no longer necessary, the card itself becomes more robust and production costs are reduced.
CoM packages are already used for numerous payment and eID cards, which function both contact-based and contactless (dual interface). Yet, CoM technology also offers significant advantages for purely contactless eID cards and passports:
- Flexible card layout with world's thinnest module, measuring only 125µm for improved card design and less rigid passports
- Improved robustness for documents with ten years validity thanks to elimination of weak points through electro mechanical card antenna connection
- One-stop-shopping shortens and simplifies the supply chain
- New chip generation for consumer-friendly contactless cards
However, multi-application cards require more storage capacity and special security structures when it comes to the chip solution. Infineon's SLC52 security chip is particularly powerful and versatile with up to 700 KB of memory, Integrity Guard and an advanced chip architecture. It thus forms the solid foundation of the new and complete contactless card solution. Further information is available at: www.infineon.com/CoM
For more than 25 years, Infineon has been developing and manufacturing chip-based security solutions for payment cards, Government ID applications and the Internet of Things. With a share of 24.8 per cent in 2016, Infineon is again the number 1 in the market for microcontroller-based smart card ICs (IHS Markit, Technology Group, „Smart Cards Semiconductors Report“, July 2017).
TTTech to collaborate with Intel TTTEch says it will collaborate with Intel to develop FPGA-based TSN solution for...
Delphi closes acquisition of nuTonomy Delphi Automotive, soon to be Aptiv, has closed its acquisition of nuTonomy, a developer of...
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security...
Melexis expands temperature sensor portfolio with miniature... Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, announces a new...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
BMW Group invests €200 million in battery cell production The German automotive group continues to focus on the implementation of its electro-mobility strategy, with the company concentrating all its technological expertise relating to battery cells at a new competence centre.
America II with a new owner Electronics component distributor, America II Group, has as of now a new owner, as...
Osram’s new LED chip factory goes into operation in Kulim In November 2015, as part of its Diamond innovation and growth initiative, Osram announced plans to build the new LED chip factory in Kulim, Malaysia, and to have it up and running by the end of 2017.
Fingerprint cards comments on media speculation During Thursday morning several articles in Swedish media suggested that...
Heraeus and Mozaik sign global licensing agreement Heraeus Electronics will license a range of Mozaik’s photoimageable thick film paste...
Kathrein receives major order in the vehicle networking field Kathrein has received the first series production order for Car2X technology (DSRC). The...
Antitrust: Commission fines five car safety equipment suppliers The European Commission has fined Tokai Rika, Takata, Autoliv, Toyoda Gosei and Marutaka a...
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond...
Hella opens new JV plant in China Beijing HELLA-BHAP Automotive Lighting, a joint venture between Hella and Beijing HAINACHUAN...
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under...
Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade Semiconductor device supplier Broadcom has completed its acquisition of Brocade...
Toshiba transfers 95% of TV unit to Hisense Toshiba Corp will transfer 95 percent of the outstanding shares of Toshiba Visual...
SenseTime signs investment agreement with Qualcomm Chinese AI company SenseTime has signed a strategic investment agreement with...
Leoni continues successful business performance in 3Q Leoni continued its successful business performance in the 3rd quarter with consolidated sales...
Imec expands strategic partnership with Western Digital Imec has expanded its long-term joint research efforts with Western Digital. Under a...
Qualcomm to Broadcom: "We're not interested." Qualcomm's Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal announced...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments