Coil on Module for contactless ID documents

© Infineon Technologies

The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security solutions. Security chips in "Coil-on-Module" (CoM) packages offer significant advantages here.

Flexible card layout with world's thinnest module, measuring only 125µm for improved card design and less rigid passports

Improved robustness for documents with ten years validity thanks to elimination of weak points through electro mechanical card antenna connection

One-stop-shopping shortens and simplifies the supply chain

New chip generation for consumer-friendly contactless cards

Infineon Technologies AG is now expanding its internationally proven CoM portfolio with a complete solution for contactless ID documents. The new SLC52 security chip is now available, integrated with the card antenna into a polycarbonate monoblock inlay (Inlam).Conventional chip packages are welded, soldered or glued to the card antenna. With the CoM package, however, the chip module communicates with the card antenna by radio frequency (RF). The complex mechanical design is no longer necessary, the card itself becomes more robust and production costs are reduced.CoM packages are already used for numerous payment and eID cards, which function both contact-based and contactless (dual interface). Yet, CoM technology also offers significant advantages for purely contactless eID cards and passports:Transactions with contactless cards are typically much faster than with contact-based cards that must be inserted into the reader. Multi-application, in turn, combines several applications in a single card and allows new business models. Multifunctional eIDs and sovereign ID documents are for example in high demand in areas with relatively poor banking infrastructure in Africa and Latin America: thus, citizens there can also use their ID card for financial transactions.However, multi-application cards require more storage capacity and special security structures when it comes to the chip solution. Infineon's SLC52 security chip is particularly powerful and versatile with up to 700 KB of memory, Integrity Guard and an advanced chip architecture. It thus forms the solid foundation of the new and complete contactless card solution. Further information is available at: www.infineon.com/CoMFor more than 25 years, Infineon has been developing and manufacturing chip-based security solutions for payment cards, Government ID applications and the Internet of Things. With a share of 24.8 per cent in 2016, Infineon is again the number 1 in the market for microcontroller-based smart card ICs (IHS Markit, Technology Group, „Smart Cards Semiconductors Report“, July 2017).