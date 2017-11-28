© nuTonomy Business | November 28, 2017
Delphi closes acquisition of nuTonomy
Delphi Automotive, soon to be Aptiv, has closed its acquisition of nuTonomy, a developer of autonomous driving (AD) software solutions.
nuTonomy was founded in 2013 by Dr. Karl Iagnemma and Dr. Emilio Frazzoli. With over 100 employees, including 70 engineers and scientists, nuTonomy contributes additional scale and resources to Aptiv’s existing AD capabilities, more than doubling its current 100-member AD team and increasing its access to new customers and markets in the emerging mobility space. By combining efforts in Boston, Singapore, and other pilot cities around the world, Aptiv will have 60 autonomous cars on the road across three continents by year-end, with the goal to further accelerate global fleet expansion and technology development.
Terms of the transaction are consistent with those announced on October 24, 2017.
