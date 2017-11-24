Embedded | November 24, 2017
Segger acquires Somnium assets
Germany-based Segger Microcontroller has acquired all intellectual property assets of UK based company Somnium Technologies.
Somnium is a provider of development environments for embedded systems with a focus on link time optimization. The IP assets acquired by Segger include Somnium’s patent portfolio.
Segger’s intention is to give Somnium customers an opportunity to place final orders for licenses of Somnium’s DRT products as well as offering buy-outs of the technology to anybody, including competitors, the company states in a press release.
