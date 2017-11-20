© kritchanut dreamstime.com Business | November 20, 2017
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion
Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under which Marvell will acquire all outstanding shares of Cavium in a USD 6 billion deal.
According to the agreement, Marvell will pay USD 40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 of its shares for each Cavium share.
The transaction combines Marvell's portfolio of HDD and SSD storage controllers, networking solutions and wireless connectivity products with Cavium's portfolio of multi-core processing, networking communications, storage connectivity and security solutions.
"This is an exciting combination of two very complementary companies that together equal more than the sum of their parts," said Marvell President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Murphy.
"This combination expands and diversifies our revenue base and end markets, and enables us to deliver a broader set of differentiated solutions to our customers. Syed Ali has built an outstanding company, and I'm excited that he is joining the Board. I'm equally excited that Cavium's Co-founder Raghib Hussain and Vice President of IC Engineering Anil Jain will also join my senior leadership team. Together, we all will be able to deliver immediate and long-term value to our customers, employees and shareholders," Murphy continues.
The transaction is expected to generate at least USD 150 to USD 175 million of annual run-rate synergies within 18 months post close and to be significantly accretive to revenue growth. The deal is expected to close in mid-calendar 2018.
"Our potential is huge. We look forward to working closely with the Marvell team to ensure a smooth transition and to start unlocking the significant opportunities that our combination creates," said Cavium Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syed Ali.
The transaction combines Marvell's portfolio of HDD and SSD storage controllers, networking solutions and wireless connectivity products with Cavium's portfolio of multi-core processing, networking communications, storage connectivity and security solutions.
"This is an exciting combination of two very complementary companies that together equal more than the sum of their parts," said Marvell President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Murphy.
"This combination expands and diversifies our revenue base and end markets, and enables us to deliver a broader set of differentiated solutions to our customers. Syed Ali has built an outstanding company, and I'm excited that he is joining the Board. I'm equally excited that Cavium's Co-founder Raghib Hussain and Vice President of IC Engineering Anil Jain will also join my senior leadership team. Together, we all will be able to deliver immediate and long-term value to our customers, employees and shareholders," Murphy continues.
The transaction is expected to generate at least USD 150 to USD 175 million of annual run-rate synergies within 18 months post close and to be significantly accretive to revenue growth. The deal is expected to close in mid-calendar 2018.
"Our potential is huge. We look forward to working closely with the Marvell team to ensure a smooth transition and to start unlocking the significant opportunities that our combination creates," said Cavium Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syed Ali.
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond...
Hella opens new JV plant in China Beijing HELLA-BHAP Automotive Lighting, a joint venture between Hella and Beijing HAINACHUAN...
Marvell Technology buys Cavium for $6 billion Marvell Technology Group and Cavium has entered into a definitive agreement, under...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade Semiconductor device supplier Broadcom has completed its acquisition of Brocade...
Toshiba acquires 95% of TV unit to Hisense Toshiba Corp will transfer 95 percent of the outstanding shares of Toshiba Visual...
SenseTime signs investment agreement with Qualcomm Chinese AI company SenseTime has signed a strategic investment agreement with...
Leoni continues successful business performance in 3Q Leoni continued its successful business performance in the 3rd quarter with consolidated sales...
Imec expands strategic partnership with Western Digital Imec has expanded its long-term joint research efforts with Western Digital. Under a...
Qualcomm to Broadcom: "We're not interested." Qualcomm's Board of Directors has unanimously rejected the unsolicited proposal announced...
ON Semi & Silicon Catalyst partner to assure next-gen of Innovation In a drive towards assuring the next generation of innovation in the digital world, ON...
Bosch choses image sensor from ON Semi for ADAS Bosch has selected ON Semiconductor as the image sensor supplier for a future...
Melexis expands manufacturing facility Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, has significantly expanded its manufacturing space and people at its R&D and manufacturing facility in Ypres, Belgium.
From heading graphics at AMD to Intel Intel has hired a true AMD veteran, Raja Koduri, as its new chief architect, senior vice...
Fujitsu partners with Positek RFID LP Fujitsu Frontech North America and Positek RFID LP will form a new company to expand the...
Compare cleaning machines at Productronica After SMT Hybrid Packaging in May, ZESTRON will be exhibiting a selection of state-of-the-art...
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to...
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG...
Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global...
Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices...
Elmos ups sales with 9.3% to EUR 61.6 million Elmos Semiconductor succeeded in increasing both sales and earnings year on year...
Ingram Micro acquires The Phoenix Group Ingram Micro has acquired The Phoenix Group, a U.S.-based specialty distributor of...
Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments