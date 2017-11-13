© Melexis Components | November 13, 2017
Melexis expands manufacturing facility
Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, has significantly expanded its manufacturing space and people at its R&D and manufacturing facility in Ypres, Belgium.
The site is focused on Melexis flagship products – position sensors and sensor interfaces and future growth calls for the additional space and people at.
In 2013, the company invested around EUR 10 million adding a new production unit to the Ypres facility. The 7’000 square metres facility will now be further extended by 1’300 square metres to create additional manufacturing space. The expansion is planned to be completed during Q1 2018, with Melexis investing EUR 1 million for the building works. Construction will start once the necessary approvals have been secured, the company says in a press release.
This facility houses manufacturing, development, test engineering, quality assurance and test engineering facilities. Melexis currently employs some 250 people at the Ypres facility, although they intend to increase that figure to 300 through hiring additional operators, technicians and engineers.
Commenting on the expansion plans, Bertrand Leterme, Ypres site manager said: “We have been in the Ypres area since 1988 and this further expansion clearly demonstrates that Melexis is committed to being a significant and responsible employer in this area for the long term. We are excited to be able to expand our facility and create new employment opportunities to support the growth of Melexis’ market leading products.”
In 2013, the company invested around EUR 10 million adding a new production unit to the Ypres facility. The 7’000 square metres facility will now be further extended by 1’300 square metres to create additional manufacturing space. The expansion is planned to be completed during Q1 2018, with Melexis investing EUR 1 million for the building works. Construction will start once the necessary approvals have been secured, the company says in a press release.
This facility houses manufacturing, development, test engineering, quality assurance and test engineering facilities. Melexis currently employs some 250 people at the Ypres facility, although they intend to increase that figure to 300 through hiring additional operators, technicians and engineers.
Commenting on the expansion plans, Bertrand Leterme, Ypres site manager said: “We have been in the Ypres area since 1988 and this further expansion clearly demonstrates that Melexis is committed to being a significant and responsible employer in this area for the long term. We are excited to be able to expand our facility and create new employment opportunities to support the growth of Melexis’ market leading products.”
Bosch choses image sensor from ON Semi for ADAS Bosch has selected ON Semiconductor as the image sensor supplier for a future...
Melexis expands manufacturing facility Microelectronics engineering company, Melexis, has significantly expanded its manufacturing space and people at its R&D and manufacturing facility in Ypres, Belgium.
From heading graphics at AMD to Intel Intel has hired a true AMD veteran, Raja Koduri, as its new chief architect, senior vice...
Fujitsu partners with Positek RFID LP Fujitsu Frontech North America and Positek RFID LP will form a new company to expand the...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Compare cleaning machines at Productronica After SMT Hybrid Packaging in May, ZESTRON will be exhibiting a selection of state-of-the-art...
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to...
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG...
Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices...
Elmos ups sales with 9.3% to EUR 61.6 million Elmos Semiconductor succeeded in increasing both sales and earnings year on year...
Ingram Micro acquires The Phoenix Group Ingram Micro has acquired The Phoenix Group, a U.S.-based specialty distributor of...
Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Kemet confirms guidance for Q3/18 Global supplier of passive electronic components Kemet confirmed its financial...
AMG and a lithium concentrate expansion AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to...
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
ABB to relocate production to Poland ABB is planning a restructuring of is site in Geneva (Switzerland). The union Unia...
Broadcom makes an offer for Qualcomm It is official, Broadcom has made an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Incorporated for USD 70.00 per share.
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Pro Design partners up with AcconSys Pro Design, a supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, has signed...
Sources: Broadcom wants to take on Qualcomm Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly going to make a bid for Qualcomm.
TRI to feature All-around 3D inspection at productronica 2017 Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments