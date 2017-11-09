© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Components | November 09, 2017
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive
The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to develop, manufacture and market intelligent lighting solutions for the automotive industry.
The global joint venture will operate under the name Osram Continental GmbH and have its registered office in the Munich region. The companies will each have a 50% stake in the joint venture. The aim is to generate annual sales in the mid-triple-digit-million-euro range with a workforce of around 1’500 employees and 17 locations worldwide. Dirk Linzmeier (CEO) from Osram and Harald Renner (CFO) from Continental have been named as designated managing directors. The joint venture is scheduled to start in 2018.
Osram will be transferring its automotive Solid State Lighting (SSL) module business over to the joint venture. Continental will be incorporating its light control business from the Body & Security business unit. This will lead Osram Continental to combine semiconductor-based lighting modules, advanced electronics, optics and software expertise with access to sensor technology and light sources. The joint venture will operate as a standalone company.
“The joint venture is a sign that Osram is focusing its efforts consistently on digitalization. Continental’s expertise in software and electronics is the perfect complement to our technology leadership in automotive lighting. It will create a forward-looking company for digital automotive lighting,” said Stefan Kampmann, CTO of the Osram Licht AG.
“The pace of innovation in the automotive industry lighting segment is rapid, and software is strengthening this dynamic,” explained Helmut Matschi, member of the Continental Executive Board. “While conventional lighting expertise remains important to our customers, the addition of electronics to enable new light functions is taking on increased significance. The joint venture will systematically combine these two areas and raise them to a new level.”
Thanks to increasingly intelligent light functions in vehicles as well as new light-based design and application options, semiconductor-based technology, software and electronics are gaining progressively in importance. Each year, growth in the market for semiconductor-based front lighting solutions is somewhere in the double-digit range. Market studies indicate that by as early as 2025 more than half of new cars worldwide could be fitted with semiconductor-based lighting solutions.
“By joining forces, we will be in an even better position to drive forward innovations by working closely with the automotive industry to integrate lighting, sensor technology and electronics seamlessly in a single application. This will allow us to drive forward new intelligent light functions, such as the combination of lighting and sensor technology in a module or light-based communication between the driver, other road users and the vehicle surroundings,” explained Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram’s Specialty Lighting business unit.
Osram will be transferring its automotive Solid State Lighting (SSL) module business over to the joint venture. Continental will be incorporating its light control business from the Body & Security business unit. This will lead Osram Continental to combine semiconductor-based lighting modules, advanced electronics, optics and software expertise with access to sensor technology and light sources. The joint venture will operate as a standalone company.
“The joint venture is a sign that Osram is focusing its efforts consistently on digitalization. Continental’s expertise in software and electronics is the perfect complement to our technology leadership in automotive lighting. It will create a forward-looking company for digital automotive lighting,” said Stefan Kampmann, CTO of the Osram Licht AG.
“The pace of innovation in the automotive industry lighting segment is rapid, and software is strengthening this dynamic,” explained Helmut Matschi, member of the Continental Executive Board. “While conventional lighting expertise remains important to our customers, the addition of electronics to enable new light functions is taking on increased significance. The joint venture will systematically combine these two areas and raise them to a new level.”
Thanks to increasingly intelligent light functions in vehicles as well as new light-based design and application options, semiconductor-based technology, software and electronics are gaining progressively in importance. Each year, growth in the market for semiconductor-based front lighting solutions is somewhere in the double-digit range. Market studies indicate that by as early as 2025 more than half of new cars worldwide could be fitted with semiconductor-based lighting solutions.
“By joining forces, we will be in an even better position to drive forward innovations by working closely with the automotive industry to integrate lighting, sensor technology and electronics seamlessly in a single application. This will allow us to drive forward new intelligent light functions, such as the combination of lighting and sensor technology in a module or light-based communication between the driver, other road users and the vehicle surroundings,” explained Hans-Joachim Schwabe, CEO of Osram’s Specialty Lighting business unit.
Osram and Conti to form JV for smart lighting for automotive The idea is to combine innovative lighting technology with electronics and software to...
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG...
Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global...
Start-up says Apple infringes on their camera technology Israeli-based Corephotonics, which develops dual camera technologies for mobile devices...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Elmos ups sales with 9.3% to EUR 61.6 million Elmos Semiconductor succeeded in increasing both sales and earnings year on year...
Ingram Micro acquires The Phoenix Group Ingram Micro has acquired The Phoenix Group, a U.S.-based specialty distributor of...
Murata completes acquisition of Vios Medical Murata, which previously owned a 3.6 percent stake in Vios, has completed the USD 102 million...
Kemet confirms guidance for Q3/18 Global supplier of passive electronic components Kemet confirmed its financial...
AMG and a lithium concentrate expansion AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to...
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Across many industries, manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies...
ABB to relocate production to Poland ABB is planning a restructuring of is site in Geneva (Switzerland). The union Unia...
Broadcom makes an offer for Qualcomm It is official, Broadcom has made an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Qualcomm Incorporated for USD 70.00 per share.
Rutronik and Infineon extends distribution agreement Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Infineon have extend their...
Pro Design partners up with AcconSys Pro Design, a supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, has signed...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Sources: Broadcom wants to take on Qualcomm Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly going to make a bid for Qualcomm.
TRI to feature All-around 3D inspection at productronica 2017 Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the...
SenseTime and Qualcomm to collab to drive on-device AI SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate on artificial...
Broadcom announces intention to move back to the US The semiconductor company has disclosed its intentions to initiate a redomiciliation process...
Sponsored content by ITW EAEMeeting the increasing demands of automotive and smart device manufacturers With the exponential growth of electronics in cars, smart phones and homes, manufacturers are demanding improvements in throughput, yield and performance. Miniaturization and other technical challenges require...
Aegis Software with 'The Smarter Perspective' on Industry 4.0 MES... Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES)...
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a...
Electrolux 'tariff rate of 72% means USD 70 million' Electrolux Major Appliances North America has been informed by the U.S...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments