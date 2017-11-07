© Konstantin Semenov Dreamstime Components | November 07, 2017
AMG and a lithium concentrate expansion
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. has mandated Outotec OYJ, Finland, to complete detailed engineering for a second lithium concentrate plant at the Mibra mine in Brazil.
The annual design capacity of the second plant will be 90'000 tons, leading to a combined annual production capacity of 180'000 tons of lithium concentrate, the company writes in a press release.
Parallel to the engineering work on the second lithium concentrate plant, AMG is finalising plans to double the operating capacity of the Mibra mine.
The final investment decision for the second lithium concentrate plant is scheduled for December 2017. AMG expects the second lithium concentrate plant to be in production by the end of 2019.
