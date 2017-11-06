© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Pro Design partners up with AcconSys

Pro Design, a supplier of high-speed ASIC Prototyping and FPGA systems, has signed AcconSys Beijing Ltd. as its new distribution partner in China and Hongkong for its proFPGA product family.

"With proFPGA we have a great product which is used all over the globe. We have already sold several proFPGA systems to customers on the Chinese market but in order to further expand our business in this interesting and growing market we need to have a strong local partner because we want to offer our customers excellent local contacts and support." said Philipp Ampletzer, Director Sales & Business Development at Pro Design.



"proFPGA is famous in FPGA prototyping for many years. It provides us a strong complement product for IC designers. AcconSys focuses on providing EDA solution to China local IC companies, I believe that with proFPGA we can bring more competitive solution to this hot IC industry in nowadays China." said by Jun Wu, VP of AcconSys.