© gleighly dreamstime.com Business | November 06, 2017
Sources: Broadcom wants to take on Qualcomm
Chipmaker Broadcom is reportedly going to make a bid for Qualcomm.
A combination of the two companies would create a powerhouse on the smartphone market with both companies supplying wireless communications chips for mobile phones – and that with great success.
Broadcom looking to create a USD 200 billion company with this potential acquisition; which the company is planning to unveil by Monday, sources told Reuters.
While it is still unclear what the value of the offer would be, one source said it would be in the range of USD 70 – 80 per share. At USD 70 per share, the offer would value Qualcomm at about USD 103 billion, the Reuters report continues.
The bid comes on the heels of Broadcom’s announcement to move its headquarters from Singapore to the US. And lets not forget that Qualcomm is still working on closing its USD 38 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV.
