© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Business | November 03, 2017
SenseTime and Qualcomm to collab to drive on-device AI
SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies plans to collaborate on artificial intelligence and machine learning for future mobile and IoT products.
This collaboration will draw from the expertise of both companies in AI by leveraging SenseTime’s machine learning models and algorithms with Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms. The companies expect to drive the popularity and development of on-device AI in areas such as innovative vision and camera-based image processing.
Devices such as smartphones and connected cameras are becoming more intelligent with the proliferation of AI. Implementing AI on the device provides a number of advantages over cloud-only implementations, enabling edge devices to provide reliable execution with or without a network connection. Additional benefits of on-device AI include real-time performance, privacy protection and enhanced reliability.
“To develop an AI ecosystem, it takes efforts from players in multiple industries,” said Dr Li Xu, co-founder and chief executive officer, SenseTime. “The strategic collaboration between SenseTime and Qualcomm Technologies will advance on-device intelligence by leveraging our algorithm and Qualcomm Technologies’ chipset. Together we’ll push the envelope and extend AI to places that are currently beyond reach. Our strategic collaboration will become a turning point for the whole AI ecosystem."
“Qualcomm has been conducting fundamental research in AI over a decade,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “In fact, many devices shipping today using our Snapdragon mobile platforms already utilize on-device AI. We look forward to the results of our collaboration with SenseTime to further accelerate new and exciting capabilities of on-device AI for millions of customers using mobile devices.”
