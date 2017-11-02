© Ideon

TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden

It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a wireless lab in the Swedish city of Lund. Now the company has entered the soft opening phase.

The wireless lab was acquired from Tech Mahindra, a provider of services and solutions in the fields of information, communication and technology. By acquiring the laboratory, TÜV Rheinland has expanded its European wireless network to four locations.



“The laboratory in Lund is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa and allows us to offer the latest IoT services on site,” explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless/Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. “With the soft opening of our laboratory in Lund, TÜV Rheinland now has access to the northern European wireless/IoT market,” adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary, TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB.



The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. It is a fully equipped test laboratory that comprehensively covers the wireless needs of all industries. On a total area of 900 square metres, distributed between seven individual laboratories. The lab is equipped with technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa as well as Zigbee, 3GPP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and eCall. In addition, the laboratory is equipped with OTA chambers and SAR systems.



In addition, an SAC 5 chamber is planned for the start of 2018. “This will be followed by the grand opening in the spring of the coming year,” says TÜV Rheinland expert Nordlöf.