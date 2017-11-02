© Ideon Business | November 02, 2017
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden
It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a wireless lab in the Swedish city of Lund. Now the company has entered the soft opening phase.
The wireless lab was acquired from Tech Mahindra, a provider of services and solutions in the fields of information, communication and technology. By acquiring the laboratory, TÜV Rheinland has expanded its European wireless network to four locations.
“The laboratory in Lund is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa and allows us to offer the latest IoT services on site,” explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless/Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. “With the soft opening of our laboratory in Lund, TÜV Rheinland now has access to the northern European wireless/IoT market,” adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary, TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB.
The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. It is a fully equipped test laboratory that comprehensively covers the wireless needs of all industries. On a total area of 900 square metres, distributed between seven individual laboratories. The lab is equipped with technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa as well as Zigbee, 3GPP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and eCall. In addition, the laboratory is equipped with OTA chambers and SAR systems.
In addition, an SAC 5 chamber is planned for the start of 2018. “This will be followed by the grand opening in the spring of the coming year,” says TÜV Rheinland expert Nordlöf.
“The laboratory in Lund is equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa and allows us to offer the latest IoT services on site,” explains Stefan Kischka, Vice President Wireless/Internet of Things at TÜV Rheinland. “With the soft opening of our laboratory in Lund, TÜV Rheinland now has access to the northern European wireless/IoT market,” adds Anders Nordlöf, Managing Director of the national subsidiary, TÜV Rheinland Sweden AB.
The Lund laboratory is located in the heart of a technology cluster consisting of research and development companies, manufacturers and integrators. It is a fully equipped test laboratory that comprehensively covers the wireless needs of all industries. On a total area of 900 square metres, distributed between seven individual laboratories. The lab is equipped with technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa as well as Zigbee, 3GPP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and eCall. In addition, the laboratory is equipped with OTA chambers and SAR systems.
In addition, an SAC 5 chamber is planned for the start of 2018. “This will be followed by the grand opening in the spring of the coming year,” says TÜV Rheinland expert Nordlöf.
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a...
Electrolux 'tariff rate of 72% means USD 70 million' Electrolux Major Appliances North America has been informed by the U.S...
Fujitsu chooses Next Biometrics for fingerprint solution Fujitsu Client Computing Limited has implemented fingerprint sensors from Next Biometrics...
Meyer Burger shuts down manufacturing in Thun, Switzerland The Swiss technology company, Meyer Burger Technology, said it has initiated a cost efficiency...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Kyocera with a solution to increase LCDs ruggedness Kyocera International, says that it has expanded its US production capabilities to provide...
Hella intensifies collaboration with BHAP in China Lighting and electronics expert Hella and Chinese company BHAP are looking to intensify...
Samsung and Softbank invests in Israeli LiDAR company Israeli LiDAR sensing solutions provide, Innoviz Technologies, announces an extension to its...
Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving... Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles...
FPC teams up with NXP on contactless biometric payment cards Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is collaborating with NXP...
Productronica 2017: ASM leads the way to the smart SMT factory Under the motto "Check-In to the Smart Factory", technology leader ASM Assembly Systems...
Renesas to set up ‘New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre’ Renesas Electronics says it will establish a “New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre” on November...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Analog Devices team up with China Mobile IoT Analog Devices has entered into a strategic relationship with China Mobile IoT (CMIOT), a...
Panduit's wire harness solutions in Munich Panduit Corp., an industry leader in wire harness, heavy duty cable management...
SEMI-FlexTech selects PARC to build ultra-thin, flexible speaker FlexTech, a SEMI strategic association partner, has announced a new development...
Thinfilm with a new industrial costumer Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has signed SFS Group...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
IDENTCO: Showcasing durable label advancements and... At the upcoming productronica show in Munich, Germany, IDENTCO will showcase an...
ICs offer enhanced protection & improved safety features for high... The design of high reliability systems encompasses the use of fault tolerant design...
Astronics acquires Telefonix Astronics Corporation, a provider of advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense...
Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will...
Elgato uses sensor from Sensirion in new humidity monitor Swiss sensor solutions company, Sensirion announces that Elgato is using Sensirion’s...
Machine Vision exhibit Microelectronics, Chip & SMT inspection equipment Machine Vision Products, Inc., a leader in AOI for Microelectronics, Semiconductor...
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments