© Pixabay Business | November 02, 2017
Fujitsu chooses Next Biometrics for fingerprint solution
Fujitsu Client Computing Limited has implemented fingerprint sensors from Next Biometrics Group ASA in its consumer and commercial Notebook and Tablet products.
Next has already delivered the initial volumes and expect the volumes to increase over the coming months.
“Fujitsu's extensive testing regime has yet again confirmed the fundamental importance of sensor size. Suppliers targeting to offer security and convenience for close to 100% of a population simply can not compromise on size. Going forward Next will continue to optimize the performance of our systems with the aim to serve quality focused brand name customers like Fujitsu over many years to come,” said Ritu Favre, CEO of Next,
“After extensive testing of a range of sensors Fujitsu has for its both consumer and commercial PC products chosen Next as its sensor supplier. Implementing larger sensors Fujitsu will provide end users with a better user experience at uncompromised security levels,” commented Kenichi Fujii, VP of Commercial Mobile Business Division of Fujitsu Client Computing.
“Fujitsu's extensive testing regime has yet again confirmed the fundamental importance of sensor size. Suppliers targeting to offer security and convenience for close to 100% of a population simply can not compromise on size. Going forward Next will continue to optimize the performance of our systems with the aim to serve quality focused brand name customers like Fujitsu over many years to come,” said Ritu Favre, CEO of Next,
“After extensive testing of a range of sensors Fujitsu has for its both consumer and commercial PC products chosen Next as its sensor supplier. Implementing larger sensors Fujitsu will provide end users with a better user experience at uncompromised security levels,” commented Kenichi Fujii, VP of Commercial Mobile Business Division of Fujitsu Client Computing.
TÜV Rheinland starts wireless lab soft opening phase in Sweden It was back in early summer 2017 that the German testing service provider acquired a...
Electrolux 'tariff rate of 72% means USD 70 million' Electrolux Major Appliances North America has been informed by the U.S...
Fujitsu chooses Next Biometrics for fingerprint solution Fujitsu Client Computing Limited has implemented fingerprint sensors from Next Biometrics...
Meyer Burger shuts down manufacturing in Thun, Switzerland The Swiss technology company, Meyer Burger Technology, said it has initiated a cost efficiency...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Kyocera with a solution to increase LCDs ruggedness Kyocera International, says that it has expanded its US production capabilities to provide...
Hella intensifies collaboration with BHAP in China Lighting and electronics expert Hella and Chinese company BHAP are looking to intensify...
Samsung and Softbank invests in Israeli LiDAR company Israeli LiDAR sensing solutions provide, Innoviz Technologies, announces an extension to its...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving... Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles...
FPC teams up with NXP on contactless biometric payment cards Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is collaborating with NXP...
Productronica 2017: ASM leads the way to the smart SMT factory Under the motto "Check-In to the Smart Factory", technology leader ASM Assembly Systems...
Renesas to set up ‘New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre’ Renesas Electronics says it will establish a “New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre” on November...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Analog Devices team up with China Mobile IoT Analog Devices has entered into a strategic relationship with China Mobile IoT (CMIOT), a...
Panduit's wire harness solutions in Munich Panduit Corp., an industry leader in wire harness, heavy duty cable management...
SEMI-FlexTech selects PARC to build ultra-thin, flexible speaker FlexTech, a SEMI strategic association partner, has announced a new development...
Thinfilm with a new industrial costumer Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has signed SFS Group...
IDENTCO: Showcasing durable label advancements and... At the upcoming productronica show in Munich, Germany, IDENTCO will showcase an...
ICs offer enhanced protection & improved safety features for high... The design of high reliability systems encompasses the use of fault tolerant design...
Astronics acquires Telefonix Astronics Corporation, a provider of advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense...
Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will...
Elgato uses sensor from Sensirion in new humidity monitor Swiss sensor solutions company, Sensirion announces that Elgato is using Sensirion’s...
Machine Vision exhibit Microelectronics, Chip & SMT inspection equipment Machine Vision Products, Inc., a leader in AOI for Microelectronics, Semiconductor...
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments