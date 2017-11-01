© ginasanders dreamstime.com Components | November 01, 2017
Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving solution
Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles, which are currently under development and scheduled for commercial launch in 2020.
Selected by Toyota and Denso Corporation, Renesas’ autonomous-driving vehicle solution for the autonomous vehicles combines the R-Car system-on-chip (SoC), which serves as an electronic brain for in-vehicle infotainment and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and the RH850 microcontroller (MCU) for automotive control.
“To achieve a society where mobility means safety, efficiency and freedom, Toyota is constantly seeking out the latest technology and selecting systems incorporating the very best devices and materials,” said Ken Koibuchi, Executive General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. “We are partnering with Denso and Renesas, who bring superior technology and expertise to this project, with the aim to accelerate the development of autonomous-driving vehicles and encourage early adoption.”
The R-Car SoC will provide accurate intelligence on the vehicle’s position within its environment and making real-time decisions on vehicle control and active safety maneuvers based on sensor data. The RH850 was also selected to control driving, steering, and braking functions based on the judgements made by the R-Car SoC.
“We are collaborating with Renesas to develop an ECU, the so-called electronic brain, for use in Toyota’s autonomous-driving vehicle,” said Hajime Kumabe, Executive Director at Denso Corporation. “We will maximize our sophisticated system design and software development capabilities by leveraging Renesas’ high-performance semiconductor devices to realize a highly reliable ECU system for autonomous-driving vehicles.”
“To achieve a society where mobility means safety, efficiency and freedom, Toyota is constantly seeking out the latest technology and selecting systems incorporating the very best devices and materials,” said Ken Koibuchi, Executive General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation. “We are partnering with Denso and Renesas, who bring superior technology and expertise to this project, with the aim to accelerate the development of autonomous-driving vehicles and encourage early adoption.”
The R-Car SoC will provide accurate intelligence on the vehicle’s position within its environment and making real-time decisions on vehicle control and active safety maneuvers based on sensor data. The RH850 was also selected to control driving, steering, and braking functions based on the judgements made by the R-Car SoC.
“We are collaborating with Renesas to develop an ECU, the so-called electronic brain, for use in Toyota’s autonomous-driving vehicle,” said Hajime Kumabe, Executive Director at Denso Corporation. “We will maximize our sophisticated system design and software development capabilities by leveraging Renesas’ high-performance semiconductor devices to realize a highly reliable ECU system for autonomous-driving vehicles.”
Hella intensifies collaboration with BHAP in China Lighting and electronics expert Hella and Chinese company BHAP are looking to intensify...
Samsung and Softbank invests in Israeli LiDAR company Israeli LiDAR sensing solutions provide, Innoviz Technologies, announces an extension to its...
Toyota and Denso turn to Renesas for autonomous-driving... Renesas Electronics’ automotive technologies will drive Toyota Motor’s autonomous vehicles...
FPC teams up with NXP on contactless biometric payment cards Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is collaborating with NXP...
Productronica 2017: ASM leads the way to the smart SMT factory Under the motto "Check-In to the Smart Factory", technology leader ASM Assembly Systems...
Renesas to set up ‘New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre’ Renesas Electronics says it will establish a “New Energy Vehicle Solution Centre” on November...
Analog Devices team up with China Mobile IoT Analog Devices has entered into a strategic relationship with China Mobile IoT (CMIOT), a...
Panduit's wire harness solutions in Munich Panduit Corp., an industry leader in wire harness, heavy duty cable management...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
SEMI-FlexTech selects PARC to build ultra-thin, flexible speaker FlexTech, a SEMI strategic association partner, has announced a new development...
Thinfilm with a new industrial costumer Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has signed SFS Group...
IDENTCO: Showcasing durable label advancements and... At the upcoming productronica show in Munich, Germany, IDENTCO will showcase an...
ICs offer enhanced protection & improved safety features for high... The design of high reliability systems encompasses the use of fault tolerant design...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Astronics acquires Telefonix Astronics Corporation, a provider of advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense...
Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will...
Elgato uses sensor from Sensirion in new humidity monitor Swiss sensor solutions company, Sensirion announces that Elgato is using Sensirion’s...
Machine Vision exhibit Microelectronics, Chip & SMT inspection equipment Machine Vision Products, Inc., a leader in AOI for Microelectronics, Semiconductor...
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion...
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in...
Infineon & Smart Wires to shape up existing grids for renewables Since today’s grids are extremely challenged, utilities demand more economic, flexible...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
ITW EAE to display advances in electronics assembly equipment ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of ITW will be attending...
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba’s shareholders approved the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) previously...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments