© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Astronics acquires Telefonix

Astronics Corporation, a provider of advanced technologies for the aerospace and defense industries, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Telefonix Inc. and a related company, Product Development Technologies, for approximately USD 104 million in cash.

Telefonix PDT, located in Waukegan and Lake Zurich, Illinois, designs and manufactures advanced in-flight entertainment and connectivity equipment, as well as providing design consultancy services for the global aerospace industry. The company’s products include wireless access points, file servers, content loaders, passenger control units and cord reels, as well as engineering services for its customers.



“We believe Telefonix is an excellent strategic fit with Astronics. Telefonix is a leader in the critical equipment it designs and manufactures and has successfully established itself with an impressive set of aerospace customers. We believe that Astronics will be able to both strengthen and benefit from the technology and relationships that Telefonix brings to our company,” stated Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO of Astronics. “We welcome the Telefonix team to Astronics. We are confident the combination of world-class capabilities from both organizations will serve to further our mutual goals.”



The acquisition is expected to close by year end, and is subject to typical closing conditions.