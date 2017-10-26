© Elgato

Elgato uses sensor from Sensirion in new humidity monitor

Swiss sensor solutions company, Sensirion announces that Elgato is using Sensirion’s humidity and temperature sensor SHTC1 in their Eve Degree monitoring system.

The humidity sensor SHTC1 has been designed to overcome conventional limits for size, power consumption and price-performance ratio in order to fulfill the requirements of the consumer electronics market and products like Elgato’s latest temperature and humidity monitor. By using Sensirion’s CMOSens technology, the SHTC1 offers a complete sensor system on a single chip, consisting of a capacitive humidity sensor, a band-gap temperature sensor, analog and digital signal processing, A/D converter, calibration data memory and a digital communication interface supporting I2C fast mode.



Elgato’s Eve Degree is a temperature and humidity monitor. The system delivers insights about temperature and humidity right to the users smartphone. The Eve app stores and visualises current and past climate data through graphs; which seams like a rather nifty idea for say a wine cellars.



“With the energy efficiency and best-in-class accuracy of Sensirion’s SHTC1, the new Eve Degree delivers outstanding battery lifetime and precision,” said Dr. Markus Fest, general manager of Elgato. “Combined with the strengths of HomeKit and the Eve app, Eve Degree is the best thermometer for the iPhone you can get today.”