© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | October 24, 2017
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft
Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Following evertiq's report it didn’t take many hours before Cisco and BroadSoft announced a definitive agreement for Cisco to acquire publicly-held BroadSoft.
According to the agreement, Cisco will pay USD 55 per share, in cash, in exchange for each share of BroadSoft, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 1.9 billion. The acquisition has already been approved by the board of directors of each company.
"Together, Cisco and BroadSoft will deliver a robust suite of collaboration capabilities across every market segment," said Rowan Trollope, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Applications Business Group. "We believe that our combined offers, from Cisco's collaboration technology for enterprises to BroadSoft's suite for small and medium businesses delivered through Service Providers will give customers more choice and flexibility."
"As businesses continue to move toward the cloud in search of simplicity and speed, joining Cisco will allow us to deliver best-in-class collaboration tools and services. BroadSoft's hosted offerings, sold through the Service Providers and aimed at small and medium businesses, are highly complementary to Cisco's on-premises and enterprise-centric HCS offerings. Together, we can inspire teams to create, collaborate and perform in ways never before imagined," said Michael Tessler, president and CEO, BroadSoft.
The acquisition of BroadSoft reinforces Cisco's commitment to Unified Communications and enhances its ability to address the millions of ageing TDM lines poised to transition to IP technology and cloud native solutions over the coming years.
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar year 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review. Upon completion of the transaction, BroadSoft employees will join Cisco's Unified Communications Technology Group led by Vice President and General Manager Tom Puorro, under the Applications Group led by Trollope.
According to the agreement, Cisco will pay USD 55 per share, in cash, in exchange for each share of BroadSoft, or an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD 1.9 billion. The acquisition has already been approved by the board of directors of each company.
"Together, Cisco and BroadSoft will deliver a robust suite of collaboration capabilities across every market segment," said Rowan Trollope, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Applications Business Group. "We believe that our combined offers, from Cisco's collaboration technology for enterprises to BroadSoft's suite for small and medium businesses delivered through Service Providers will give customers more choice and flexibility."
"As businesses continue to move toward the cloud in search of simplicity and speed, joining Cisco will allow us to deliver best-in-class collaboration tools and services. BroadSoft's hosted offerings, sold through the Service Providers and aimed at small and medium businesses, are highly complementary to Cisco's on-premises and enterprise-centric HCS offerings. Together, we can inspire teams to create, collaborate and perform in ways never before imagined," said Michael Tessler, president and CEO, BroadSoft.
The acquisition of BroadSoft reinforces Cisco's commitment to Unified Communications and enhances its ability to address the millions of ageing TDM lines poised to transition to IP technology and cloud native solutions over the coming years.
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of calendar year 2018, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory review. Upon completion of the transaction, BroadSoft employees will join Cisco's Unified Communications Technology Group led by Vice President and General Manager Tom Puorro, under the Applications Group led by Trollope.
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba has held an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting where the company’s...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new...
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible... Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated...
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company...
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Emil Otto present new product range plus flux-concentrate At this year’s productronica, Emil Otto will show their new product range for the first time...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments