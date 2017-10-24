© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | October 24, 2017
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry
Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new customer, its first in the film and publishing industry.
NFCSwag using Thinfilm’s NFC solution to facilitate direct mobile connections between movie/book firms and their consumers. Clients of NFCSwag will be able to leverage Thinfilm’s NFC solutions to connect directly with consumers and deliver targeted content and unique mobile experiences – all with the simple tap of a smartphone.
“Our collaboration with NFCSwag is our first partnership within the fast-paced media-marketing space,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “We’re pleased that they selected our NFC solution as the foundation of their market offering.
