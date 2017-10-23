© Mitsui Chemicals Components | October 23, 2017
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan
Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company in Taiwan that will manufacture and sell the ICROS Tape, a tape for semiconductor manufacturing.
The ICROS Tape is a protective tape used for semiconductor manufacturing. The semiconductor market is experiencing growing demand attributable in part to the growth of mobile terminals.
This demand is expected to continue to grow at a rapid clip due in part to the gathering momentum of growth in demand for semiconductors for Data Center and IoT-related applications. To respond to the growing demand, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello will set up a manufacturing and sales base in Taiwan, aiming to build a stable supply system and expand its business domains in addition to increasing its supply capacity.
The new company – Taiwan Tohcello Functional Sheet, Inc. – will be established in Kaohsiung Park, Southern Taiwan Science Park, in Kaohsiung City. The new company will have a production capacity of 3’800’000 square metres of ICROS Tape per year.
