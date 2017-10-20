© Power Integrations Business | October 20, 2017
Power Integrations expands Asian presence
Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve as a production-support and R&D center as well as an operations hub from which the company will manage its Asian supply chain.
The Penang office further expands Power Integrations’ global footprint, which includes R&D centers in Silicon Valley (where it is also headquartered), Canada, Switzerland, and the UK, as well as design-support centers in the Philippines and Germany, and 19 field labs worldwide. The company officially opened the facility earlier this month.
Speaking at the opening, Balu Balakrishnan, Power Integrations’ president and CEO, explained the company’s decision to locate the new facility in Penang: “Although we are a Silicon Valley company, we are also becoming more Asian in our culture and focus. This reflects the fact that Asian customers account for a large percentage of our sales, and that our supply chain - foundry, assembly and test – is based predominately in Asia. Penang offers a strong pool of engineering talent and a supportive business climate, particularly for technology companies such as Power Integrations. Where better, then, to set up shop than the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’?”
The 12'000-square-foot facility currently houses 24 Power Integrations employees, and the company expects that number to more than double over the next decade. In order to develop talent and accelerate innovation, the company plans to offer extensive hands-on training for employees as well as internship programs through local institutes of higher learning, and intends to collaborate with Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science and Technology (CREST), a partnership of industry, academia and government working to develop a strong ecosystem for advanced research and engineering in Malaysia.
Speaking at the opening, Balu Balakrishnan, Power Integrations’ president and CEO, explained the company’s decision to locate the new facility in Penang: “Although we are a Silicon Valley company, we are also becoming more Asian in our culture and focus. This reflects the fact that Asian customers account for a large percentage of our sales, and that our supply chain - foundry, assembly and test – is based predominately in Asia. Penang offers a strong pool of engineering talent and a supportive business climate, particularly for technology companies such as Power Integrations. Where better, then, to set up shop than the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’?”
The 12'000-square-foot facility currently houses 24 Power Integrations employees, and the company expects that number to more than double over the next decade. In order to develop talent and accelerate innovation, the company plans to offer extensive hands-on training for employees as well as internship programs through local institutes of higher learning, and intends to collaborate with Collaborative Research in Engineering, Science and Technology (CREST), a partnership of industry, academia and government working to develop a strong ecosystem for advanced research and engineering in Malaysia.
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments