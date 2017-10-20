© samsung

Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process

Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low Power Plus), has been qualified and is ready for production.

The newest process node, 8LPP provides up to 10-percent lower power consumption with up to 10-percent area reduction from 10LPP through narrower metal pitch. 8LPP will provide differentiated benefits for applications including mobile, cryptocurrency and network/server, and is expected to be the most attractive process node for many other high performance applications.



As the most advanced and competitive process node before EUV (extreme ultra violet) is employed at 7nm, 8LPP is expected to rapidly ramp-up to the level of stable yield by adopting the already proven 10nm process technology.



“With the qualification completed three months ahead of schedule, we have commenced 8LPP production,” said Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Foundry continues to expand its process portfolio in order to provide distinct competitive advantages and excellent manufacturability based on what our customers and the market require.”



“8LPP will have a fast ramp since it uses proven 10nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10nm-based products” said RK Chunduru, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm.