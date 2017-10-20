© samsung Business | October 20, 2017
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process
Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low Power Plus), has been qualified and is ready for production.
The newest process node, 8LPP provides up to 10-percent lower power consumption with up to 10-percent area reduction from 10LPP through narrower metal pitch. 8LPP will provide differentiated benefits for applications including mobile, cryptocurrency and network/server, and is expected to be the most attractive process node for many other high performance applications.
As the most advanced and competitive process node before EUV (extreme ultra violet) is employed at 7nm, 8LPP is expected to rapidly ramp-up to the level of stable yield by adopting the already proven 10nm process technology.
“With the qualification completed three months ahead of schedule, we have commenced 8LPP production,” said Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Foundry continues to expand its process portfolio in order to provide distinct competitive advantages and excellent manufacturability based on what our customers and the market require.”
“8LPP will have a fast ramp since it uses proven 10nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10nm-based products” said RK Chunduru, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm.
As the most advanced and competitive process node before EUV (extreme ultra violet) is employed at 7nm, 8LPP is expected to rapidly ramp-up to the level of stable yield by adopting the already proven 10nm process technology.
“With the qualification completed three months ahead of schedule, we have commenced 8LPP production,” said Ryan Lee, Vice President of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung Foundry continues to expand its process portfolio in order to provide distinct competitive advantages and excellent manufacturability based on what our customers and the market require.”
“8LPP will have a fast ramp since it uses proven 10nm process technology while providing better performance and scalability than current 10nm-based products” said RK Chunduru, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm.
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments