© Bosch Business | October 19, 2017
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach
With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a centre of competence that is dedicated to the coordination of global IT activities at Bosch.
Around 2’000 of the operating unit’s 7’500 associates work at the campus, which is set to further accelerate Bosch’s transformation process into an IoT company.
“Web-enabled products and data-based services are making an ever stronger contribution to our growth. Accordingly, the role our IT plays is also changing. In the past, the unit’s main focus was on expanding Bosch’s global IT infrastructure, supporting users, and providing PCs and monitors. But today its tasks increasingly include promoting the advancement of innovative IT and software solutions,” says Prof. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, deputy chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for IT.
The campus will be the company’s new central hub for the development of digital business models.
“Our IT is going from cost factor to core competence. It is becoming part of the product and its accompanying services,” says Dr. Elmar Pritsch, chief information officer and head of IT at Robert Bosch GmbH.
The company has set itself the goal of making every new electronic product connected and developing related services by 2020.
“Everything is focused on developing the best solutions for our customers. This requires our campus associates to have access to an inspiring work environment, IT-specific facilities and methodologies, and state-of-the-art hardware and software,” Pritsch explains. “The campus also provides new associates with a highly attractive working environment. In my department alone, we have filled some 500 positions in recent months, many of them at the new center of competence.”
“Web-enabled products and data-based services are making an ever stronger contribution to our growth. Accordingly, the role our IT plays is also changing. In the past, the unit’s main focus was on expanding Bosch’s global IT infrastructure, supporting users, and providing PCs and monitors. But today its tasks increasingly include promoting the advancement of innovative IT and software solutions,” says Prof. Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, deputy chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for IT.
The campus will be the company’s new central hub for the development of digital business models.
“Our IT is going from cost factor to core competence. It is becoming part of the product and its accompanying services,” says Dr. Elmar Pritsch, chief information officer and head of IT at Robert Bosch GmbH.
The company has set itself the goal of making every new electronic product connected and developing related services by 2020.
“Everything is focused on developing the best solutions for our customers. This requires our campus associates to have access to an inspiring work environment, IT-specific facilities and methodologies, and state-of-the-art hardware and software,” Pritsch explains. “The campus also provides new associates with a highly attractive working environment. In my department alone, we have filled some 500 positions in recent months, many of them at the new center of competence.”
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
ON Semi buys 30% share in Fujitsu wafer fab ON Semiconductor will purchase a 30% incremental share of Fujitsu Semiconductor’s 8-inch...
Keysight’s’ HQ impacted by Northern California fires Keysight Technologies, Inc. says that its corporate headquarters, located in Santa Rosa, California...
ams awards EMEA distribution franchise to EBV ams announces that the company has signed a franchise distribution agreement with EBV...
New BLUETOOTH® Controller Provides Wireless, Web-Based... Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments