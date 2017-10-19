© next biometrics Components | October 19, 2017
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million
The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number 3 million this week.
“Passing 3 million sensors shipped, we have now over several quarters consistently demonstrated our ability to mass produce high quality, mass market robust sensors at what has become very high yield rates,” says CEO Ritu Favre in a short update.
“The Next organisation is continuing to focus on preparations of products and scaling for leadership within our key target smart card and government id markets. The total number of smart card, government ID and access control projects is steadily growing, showing a stronger than ever interest in the Next technology,” Favre continues.
“The Next organisation is continuing to focus on preparations of products and scaling for leadership within our key target smart card and government id markets. The total number of smart card, government ID and access control projects is steadily growing, showing a stronger than ever interest in the Next technology,” Favre continues.
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Qualcomm hit by fine in Taiwan Qualcomm was recently hit with a USD 773 million fine from the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
KPS-MCC C0G high temperature 200 degree celsius bulk capacitance... KEMET, a leading global supplier of electronic components, has announced the launch of the...
Western Digital hits back at some of Toshiba's claims The company has seen what it believes to de series of inaccurate statements and...
Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation...
Velodyne LiDAR more than quadruples production Velodyne LiDAR says it has more than quadrupled production for its high-performance LiDAR...
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave... Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and...
ON Semi buys 30% share in Fujitsu wafer fab ON Semiconductor will purchase a 30% incremental share of Fujitsu Semiconductor’s 8-inch...
Keysight’s’ HQ impacted by Northern California fires Keysight Technologies, Inc. says that its corporate headquarters, located in Santa Rosa, California...
ams awards EMEA distribution franchise to EBV ams announces that the company has signed a franchise distribution agreement with EBV...
New BLUETOOTH® Controller Provides Wireless, Web-Based... Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access...
LUG’s new factory in Argentina is almost completed Delegates from LUG S.A. Capital Group visited Posadas, where the construction on LUG’s...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments