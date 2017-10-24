© Super Dry Totech Products | October 24, 2017
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible automation
Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated component storage systems will be available to see at November’s Productronica at Hall A3 Booth 277.
This is a product release announcement by Super Dry Totech. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
A Global Technology Award winner, the Totech Dry Tower incorporates complete moisture management, floor life reset and traceability of MSL components, in addition to optimising the storage demands of different sized reels and trays, operator-free.
Businesses are striving for more flexible automation and digitalization of processes, symbolized by ever expanding Industry 4.0 initiatives including sophisticated track and trace logistics throughout the entire supply chain. Relentless attention to the elimination of routine manual tasks and higher efficiencies within existing shop floor constraints is a fundamental and essential element of competitiveness, survival and growth.
Super Dry robotically controlled Dry Storage Management Systems have demonstrated their ability to serve these needs and greatly aid making the vision of mass customization in Smart Factories a reality. The next generation of Totech Dry Tower is now expanding its pinpoint automation beyond the four walls of the automated, environmentally controlled warehouse to provide the automated delivery of goods directly to assembly lines in a more flexible manner than ever before. Fixed conveyors and operators are being replaced with a variety of more cost saving, and quickly changeable methods that can utilize existing factory layouts.
Goods incoming, Feeder preparation, line prep and replenishment, emergency components, delivery to support stations and return to floor life protective storage are examples of essential manufacturing process flow events. The Dry Towers’ Autonomous Indoor Vehicle (AIV) systems, developed and integrated by Asys, accomplishes these tasks, further reducing the need for operators in those areas of the manufacturing process. At the same time, they provide a flexible buffering of product flow, ensuring that feeding production can be a priority, eliminating bottlenecks and accelerating the smooth logistics flow.
On the stand at Productronica, Asys will showcase solutions for the automation of the entire material flow in a modern electronic manufacturing facility. The company has developed a modular, expandable logistics concept, which consists of three main components: Centralized Component Bearing, Autonomous Indoor Vehicles (AIV) and Material Stations. All system components communicate with each other via the ASYS software solution PULSE and pass on the respective orders.
Learn more at Productronica Hall A3 Booth 277, November 14-17 in Munich.
Businesses are striving for more flexible automation and digitalization of processes, symbolized by ever expanding Industry 4.0 initiatives including sophisticated track and trace logistics throughout the entire supply chain. Relentless attention to the elimination of routine manual tasks and higher efficiencies within existing shop floor constraints is a fundamental and essential element of competitiveness, survival and growth.
Super Dry robotically controlled Dry Storage Management Systems have demonstrated their ability to serve these needs and greatly aid making the vision of mass customization in Smart Factories a reality. The next generation of Totech Dry Tower is now expanding its pinpoint automation beyond the four walls of the automated, environmentally controlled warehouse to provide the automated delivery of goods directly to assembly lines in a more flexible manner than ever before. Fixed conveyors and operators are being replaced with a variety of more cost saving, and quickly changeable methods that can utilize existing factory layouts.
Goods incoming, Feeder preparation, line prep and replenishment, emergency components, delivery to support stations and return to floor life protective storage are examples of essential manufacturing process flow events. The Dry Towers’ Autonomous Indoor Vehicle (AIV) systems, developed and integrated by Asys, accomplishes these tasks, further reducing the need for operators in those areas of the manufacturing process. At the same time, they provide a flexible buffering of product flow, ensuring that feeding production can be a priority, eliminating bottlenecks and accelerating the smooth logistics flow.
On the stand at Productronica, Asys will showcase solutions for the automation of the entire material flow in a modern electronic manufacturing facility. The company has developed a modular, expandable logistics concept, which consists of three main components: Centralized Component Bearing, Autonomous Indoor Vehicles (AIV) and Material Stations. All system components communicate with each other via the ASYS software solution PULSE and pass on the respective orders.
Learn more at Productronica Hall A3 Booth 277, November 14-17 in Munich.
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba has held an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting where the company’s...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible... Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated...
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company...
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Emil Otto present new product range plus flux-concentrate At this year’s productronica, Emil Otto will show their new product range for the first time...
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Micron names new EVP of Global Operations Micron Technology has appointed Manish Bhatia as executive vice president of...
Kapsch TrafficCom builds nationwide tolling system in Bulgaria Kapsch TrafficCom has been awarded the contract to implement a nationwide tolling...
MiTAC to spin off its mobile communication product business Taiwanese MiTAC Holdings’ subsidiary, MiTAC International Corporation (MIC), will spinoff of...
Gintech, Solartech and NSP to merge Three Taiwanese solar cell manufacturers – Gintech Energy Corporation, Solartech Energy...
An alliance to bring MRAM to the next level Spin Transfer Technologies, Inc. (STT) and Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL) have today signed an...
Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 Bittium lowers its financial guidance for 2017 due to the delay in the first phase of the...
Zeiss invest over €300M in Jena expansion Zeiss said it will invest over €300 million in a new integrated high-tech site in Jena, Germany.
ON Semi opens upgraded development centre in Bratislava ON Semiconductor is opening its new, significantly larger product development centre in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments