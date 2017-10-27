© Vi TECHNOLOGY Products | October 27, 2017
Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica
Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will exhibit in Hall A2, Stand 421 at productronica 2017, scheduled to take place Nov. 14 – 17, 2017 at the Messe München in Germany.
This is a product release announcement by Vi TECHNOLOGY. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The Vi TECHNOLOGY team is preparing for a busy show, with plans to bring two 5K3D AOI systems and two PI 3D SPI systems as well as the new software module Sigma Line. productronica is the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production, and Vi TECHNOLOGY is bringing the latest innovations from its leading product line to offer live demos.
By coupling these two measurement systems, Vi TECHNOLOGY’s Sigma Line module offers a real-time combination of 3D SPI and 3D AOI inspection measurements. By considering all inspection systems as one tool, the results is a new way to optimize the SMT process and converge to the zero defect line. Also, it is the prerequisite to transform large volumes of data into actionable data.
The 5K3D is a new patented 3D AOI combination that offers complete defect coverage with high precision metrology. The 5K3D is a 100 percent 3D AOI based on laser technology with angled cameras. It offers a wide range of z-measurement, up to 25mm, while maintaining high accuracy and speed. With limited shadow effect, this new system comes with the best accuracy and repeatability of the market.
The awarded PI Series 3D SPI offers new horizons with programming-free software and unprecedented accuracy for small pads. The PI Series offers the only inspection systems that program automatically. The series has been recognized by the industry as the most innovative SPI product since the introduction of Moiré systems. With 360° Moiré technology, the PI Series offers a unique extra-large 3D image for unprecedented review interface and outstanding accuracy.
For more information about Vi TECHNOLOGY, visit www.vitechnology.com.
By coupling these two measurement systems, Vi TECHNOLOGY’s Sigma Line module offers a real-time combination of 3D SPI and 3D AOI inspection measurements. By considering all inspection systems as one tool, the results is a new way to optimize the SMT process and converge to the zero defect line. Also, it is the prerequisite to transform large volumes of data into actionable data.
The 5K3D is a new patented 3D AOI combination that offers complete defect coverage with high precision metrology. The 5K3D is a 100 percent 3D AOI based on laser technology with angled cameras. It offers a wide range of z-measurement, up to 25mm, while maintaining high accuracy and speed. With limited shadow effect, this new system comes with the best accuracy and repeatability of the market.
The awarded PI Series 3D SPI offers new horizons with programming-free software and unprecedented accuracy for small pads. The PI Series offers the only inspection systems that program automatically. The series has been recognized by the industry as the most innovative SPI product since the introduction of Moiré systems. With 360° Moiré technology, the PI Series offers a unique extra-large 3D image for unprecedented review interface and outstanding accuracy.
For more information about Vi TECHNOLOGY, visit www.vitechnology.com.
Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will...
Elgato uses sensor from Sensirion in new humidity monitor Swiss sensor solutions company, Sensirion announces that Elgato is using Sensirion’s...
Machine Vision exhibit Microelectronics, Chip & SMT inspection equipment Machine Vision Products, Inc., a leader in AOI for Microelectronics, Semiconductor...
BrainChip ships its first accelerator to a European car maker BrainChip Holdings, a developer of software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion...
Molex opens its new Silicon Valley technology centre Molex, Koch Industries subsidiary, has officially opened its new technology centre in...
Infineon & Smart Wires to shape up existing grids for renewables Since today’s grids are extremely challenged, utilities demand more economic, flexible...
ITW EAE to display advances in electronics assembly equipment ITW EAE, the Electronic Assembly Equipment division of ITW will be attending...
Toshiba gets shareholder approval for sale Toshiba’s shareholders approved the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) previously...
CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD...
Cisco to acquire BroadSoft Yesterday evertiq reported that Cisco was negotiating with software company BroadSoft regarding a potential acquisition of the company; and now, the papers are signed.
Thinfilm's new market – the film and publishing industry Thin Film Electronics ASA has disclosed that the company has signed NFCSwag as a new...
Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible... Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated...
Mitsui Chemicals to set up manufacturing in Taiwan Mitsui Chemicals’ subsidiary, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello, has decided to establish a company...
Strong international growth for Data Respons Norwegian embedded specialist, Data Respons, is reporting record high revenues for the...
Emil Otto present new product range plus flux-concentrate At this year’s productronica, Emil Otto will show their new product range for the first time...
Nordic Semi in new Chinese wristband China-based, Veepoo, integrates Nordic Semiconductor’s Bluetooth Low Energy...
Power Integrations expands Asian presence Power Integrations is opening of a new location in Penang, Malaysia. The facility will serve...
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a...
Samsung completes qualification of 8nm LPP process Samsung Electronics' that 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology, 8LPP (Low...
Bosch opens IT campus in Stuttgart-Feuerbach With its new IT campus located in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, the Bosch Group has opened a...
Next Biometrics ships fingerprint sensor number 3 million The Norwegian biometrics company is gearing up to ship away fingerprint sensor number...
Molex signs distribution and technology agreement with EST Molex and Electronic Systems Technology, Inc., which manufacturers the ESTeem...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments