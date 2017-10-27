© Vi TECHNOLOGY

Vi TECHNOLOGY prepares for a busy productronica

Vi TECHNOLOGY, a leading provider of 3D inspection solutions for PCB assembly, will exhibit in Hall A2, Stand 421 at productronica 2017, scheduled to take place Nov. 14 – 17, 2017 at the Messe München in Germany.

This is a product release announcement by Vi TECHNOLOGY. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The Vi TECHNOLOGY team is preparing for a busy show, with plans to bring two 5K3D AOI systems and two PI 3D SPI systems as well as the new software module Sigma Line. productronica is the world’s leading trade fair for electronics development and production, and Vi TECHNOLOGY is bringing the latest innovations from its leading product line to offer live demos.



By coupling these two measurement systems, Vi TECHNOLOGY’s Sigma Line module offers a real-time combination of 3D SPI and 3D AOI inspection measurements. By considering all inspection systems as one tool, the results is a new way to optimize the SMT process and converge to the zero defect line. Also, it is the prerequisite to transform large volumes of data into actionable data.



The 5K3D is a new patented 3D AOI combination that offers complete defect coverage with high precision metrology. The 5K3D is a 100 percent 3D AOI based on laser technology with angled cameras. It offers a wide range of z-measurement, up to 25mm, while maintaining high accuracy and speed. With limited shadow effect, this new system comes with the best accuracy and repeatability of the market.



The awarded PI Series 3D SPI offers new horizons with programming-free software and unprecedented accuracy for small pads. The PI Series offers the only inspection systems that program automatically. The series has been recognized by the industry as the most innovative SPI product since the introduction of Moiré systems. With 360° Moiré technology, the PI Series offers a unique extra-large 3D image for unprecedented review interface and outstanding accuracy.



For more information about Vi TECHNOLOGY, visit www.vitechnology.com.