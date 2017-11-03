© Aegis Products | November 03, 2017
Aegis Software with 'The Smarter Perspective' on Industry 4.0 MES technology
Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), announced today that they will be showcasing their FactoryLogix software solution at productronica 2017 in Munich, Germany, November 14-17 in boothA3-340.
This is a product release announcement by Aegis Software. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
If Industry 4.0 seems to be a utopian view of the future of manufacturing affordable by only the top tiers of manufacturing, at productronica 2017, Aegis is showcasing an alternative way forward, one that is practical, non-disruptive and introduces real practical steps Aegis Software Brings “The Smarter Perspective” on Industry 4.0 MES Technology to productronica towards an Industry 4.0 that works in the intended business sense, as well as from the technology perspective.
New software and hardware technologies, a modern approach specifically designed for Smart factories will be shown, together with a demonstration of the new Industry standard, CFX, and some revolutionary, affordable hardware in the form of Raspberry Pi based production stations. It is no longer necessary to accept compromised solutions from providers that require armies of developers to create customized software, expensive bespoke hardware or have a proliferation of PCs on the shop-floor. Aegis Software, the leader of key modern software technologies, presents FactoryLogix, the singular software platform approach to Industry 4.0 solutions.
To learn more about FactoryLogix and Aegis Software’s approach to Industry 4.0, please visit us for a one-on-one discussion and demonstration in booth A3-340.
